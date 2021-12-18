Joe Nowell, a Conway man who was arrested back in September of 2018 on the charge of killing a 60-year-old man, was found guilty of capital murder on Thursday, Dec. 9.
After a three day trial, Nowell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Nowell, who was arrested at the age of 51, was found guilty of killing 60-year-old William “Ray” Holt, a man who was believed to be homeless whose body was found two months prior to Nowell’s arrest in the Cadron Creek off of Highway 287 in Holland.
“This case represents the conclusion of countless hours of work on behalf of many deputies and investigators at Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office,” the Faulkner County Sheriff’s website said. “We are pleased to have been able to assist in providing justice for the victim in this case.”
