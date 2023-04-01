‘John Wick Chapter 4” is the fourth film in the iconic action franchise once again directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Michael Finch (writer of “Predators”) and Shay Hatten (writer of “Day Shift”). Keanu Reeves returns as the titular assassin John Wick who, with the price on his head increasing, uncovers a path to defeating The High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

The John Wick franchise started in 2014 and was a surprise hit by many. Starting with a budget of just $20 million, a small cost compared to a lot of films these days, the franchise has only grown after each installment. Not only grown with how big its budget is, this recent installment costing an estimated $100 million to make, but also in the storytelling, scale and undeniably incredible action sequences. With just three films, this series already solidified itself as one of my all time favorite action franchises with not a single dud in the crop.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.