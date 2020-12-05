Music legends Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Stevie Nicks will be featured in special programming on Arkansas PBS during December.
“Johnny Cash: A Night to Remember,” will premiere Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. and will also air Saturday, Dec. 5, at 9:30 p.m. On May 5, 1973, Cash performed a stunning set at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, featuring a guest appearance by his wife, June Carter Cash. This recently unearthed footage from the Sony vault captures Johnny at his best, from his signature ballads to hard rocking numbers, backed by his world class band. The live show is followed by a preview of the forthcoming documentary, “The Man in Black in Britain,” which tells the story of the deep, long-standing connection Johnny had with the UK.
“Johnny Cash: A Night to Remember” features performances of “Big River,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” “Ballad of Barbara,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Another Man Done Gone”/”Going To Memphis,” the medley “Hey Porter”/“Folsom Prison Blues”/“Wreck of the Old 97”/”Orange Blossom Special,” “Jackson,” “If I Were A Carpenter,” “Help Me Make it Through the Night,” “Lord Is It I?”/“The Last Supper” and “Folsom Prison Blues.”
“Dolly Parton: I Will Always Love You (My Music)” will premiere Thursday, Dec. 3, at 8:30 p.m. and will also air Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. Narrated by Pam Tillis, the film focuses on the first two decades of beloved singer-songwriter Parton's career as she crossed over from her rural Tennessee country roots to become one of the world's most popular and celebrated artists on stage, television and film.
Songs featured in the program include: “Here You Come Again,” “The Last Thing on My Mind” with Porter Wagoner, “Dumb Blonde,” “Joshua,” “The Seeker,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “Love is Like a Butterfly,” “We'll Sing in the Sunshine,” “Silver Threads and Golden Needles,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “To Know Him is to Love Him” with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, “Islands in the Stream” with Kenny Rogers, “Two Doors Down,” “Hard Candy Christmas,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You” and “In the Sweet By and By” with The Parton Family.
“Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold Tour” will premiere Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. and will also air Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11 p.m. In 2017, legendary Grammy Award-winner Nicks performed a two-and-a-half hour set that was captured at two sold-out arenas during her “24 Karat Gold Tour”. The concert features music from her many smash hits with Fleetwood Mac, as well as several selections from her stellar solo career. Throughout, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee reminisces with fans, looking back at her personal relationships and often tumultuous career with Fleetwood Mac, and tells introspective stories about the origins of her most cherished works.
During the programs, viewers will have the opportunity to support Arkansas PBS with a donation. Viewers who donate at least $60 annually or $5 or more monthly as an Arkansas PBS Sustainer will receive Arkansas PBS Passport as a member benefit. This extensive library features more than 400 local Arkansas PBS productions, as well as PBS series and specials, making it the best value in on-demand streaming. New series available in Arkansas PBS Passport include the Jane Austen collection – “Pride and Prejudice,” “Sense & Sensibility,” “Sanditon” and “Mansfield Park” – and “Dickensian,” a bold reinvention of Charles Dickens' timeless novels, where his most iconic characters live side by side in the same Victorian neighborhood.
Supporting Arkansas PBS has ripple effects across The Natural State, helping to support local and national programs, classroom initiatives, education projects and so much more. Anyone interested in becoming an Arkansas PBS member can visit myarkansaspbs.org/donate or call 800-662-2386.
