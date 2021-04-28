The administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have resumed in Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced.
“Vaccinations are the most important tool we have to neutralize COVID-19,” Governor Hutchinson said. “The resumption of the J&J distribution allows us to say with confidence that the vaccine is as safe as the first two. This will re-energize our campaign to persuade everyone to be immunized. Vaccinations are the only way we can bring this global pandemic to an end. Now that the pause is lifted, the J&J vaccine will be available through many pharmacies and Arkansas’s local public health units. Don’t wait any longer to get your shot.”
For additional information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Department of Health website.
