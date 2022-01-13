Sen. Mark Johnson announced his campaign had already raised more than $200,000 during a campaign kickoff event at Holly’s Country Cookin’ in Conway on Tuesday.
Johnson is seeking reelection to District 17 of the Arkansas State Senate.
During the event, Sen. Johnson introduced his campaign chairs – Linda Beene, senior education leader in the administrations of Govs. Clinton, Huckabee and Beebe, and Steve Strange Sr., founder of American Management Corporation in Conway.
Sens. Missy Irvin, Jason Rapert, Bob Ballinger and Alan Clark were on hand at the event along with Father Tony Robbins, Brad Hegemen, Andy Miller and Joe Thielke.
