The Conway Kiwanis Club honored Timothy Johnson with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office as Deputy of the Year at its meeting Wednesday.
Deputy Johnson joined FCSO in 2019 after graduation the criminology program at the University of Central Arkansas, spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
As part of the program, Johnson participated in the UCA police and society class’s “experiential learning and service-learning activities with FCSO such as ride-alongs, trainings, interviews and the Share-A-Bear police-community relations event,” she said.
Deputy Johnson was promoted to an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) last week.
“Congratulations, Deputy Johnson,” Skaggs said. “We are grateful to have you as a member of our team.”
