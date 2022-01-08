Sen. Mark Johnson will host a campaign kick-off event at Holly’s Home Cooking on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. where voting citizens are encouraged to attend and personally meet the senator. Please RSVP by emailing Catherine Johnson at cjafund@swbell.net or calling 501-347-4399.
Johnson is running for re-election to the Arkansas State Senate in the newly-redrawn District 17, encompassing the rural part of western Pulaski County, southern Faulkner County, including Mayflower and the majority of the city of Conway. Johnson is the son of the late Virginia and Jim Johnson of Conway, and grew up just north of Conway on Lake Beaverfork, attending Ellen Smith Elementary, Conway High School and Hendrix College. He is a retired business consultant and lives in rural western Pulaski County with his wife, Catherine. They are parents of two grown daughters.
During his first term in the Senate, Johnson served as a member of the City, County, and Local Affairs Committee and the Revenue and Taxation Committee, working with his colleagues to successfully lower the state income tax rate.
“We need to continue to lower and eventually eliminate our personal income tax in order to put more money in the pockets of our citizens and to be competitive with our neighboring states,” Johnson said.
He was also the sponsor of Act 1109, which completely eliminated Arkansas sales tax on gold, silver, and other commodities, giving them the same tax treatment as stocks, bonds, and other investments.
In the wake of the vandalism inflicted last year on the Arkansas State Capitol building, Johnson sponsored Act 1003, which created criminal penalties for desecration of the Capitol and protects historic monuments.
“Act 1003 stopped the removal of our monuments by the agents of the cancel culture,” Johnson said.
Sen. Johnson was also a part of a group of Republican legislators who passed multiple Election integrity bills in the 2021 session, sponsoring or co-sponsoring over 15 election reform measures, including legislation to strengthen Arkansas’ voter ID laws and to increase ballot security.
He was proud to support all of the pro-life bills that came before the Senate in 2021, helping Arkansas to again be recognized by Americans United for Life as the most pro-life state in the nation. He co-sponsored legislation to protect Second Amendment rights, including Act 250, protecting an individual’s right to use deadly force when faced with imminent danger.
Johnson pledges to support efforts to protect each citizen’s individual right to make their own medical decisions regarding vaccines, in consultation with their own doctor.
“I respect each individual’s rights and freedom of conscience in these matters,” Johnson stated, adding, “I supported, and will continue to support, legislation to end government mask mandates and to prohibit vaccine mandates by employers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.