Join Baptist Health Community Outreach for a variety of free health and wellness classes in December being held from the convenience of your computer or mobile device. Classes typically last one hour.
The following courses can be accessed through Google Meet so that participants can watch the presentation and interact with the presenters:
Dec. 4 at noon – Healthy Lunch Demo with Community Outreach
Dec. 7 at noon – Your Heart Health and Cholesterol
Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. – Stretching Out the Holiday Stress
Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. – Cooking with Community Outreach
Dec. 15 at noon – Pantry Makeover
Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. – Staying Fit During the Holidays
Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. – Virtual Diabetes Support Group
Dec. 22 at noon – ABCs of Diabetes
A complete schedule with details on class topics and how to join classes can be found at baptist-health.com/community-outreach and through the Baptist Health Community Outreach Facebook page under the “Events” section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.