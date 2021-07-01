LITTLE ROCK – Focused on helping Arkansans lead healthy and happy lives, Baptist Health Community Outreach will offer a variety of free virtual education classes this month.
The following virtual courses can be accessed through Google Meet.
Specific links to join each class are available by visiting baptist-health.com/community-outreach.
Summertime Food Safety from noon to 12:30 p.m. July 6.
Cooking with Community Outreach from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 15.
Healthy Summer Snacks for Kids from 10 to 10:30 a.m. July 20.
Interventions During Labor from noon to 1 p.m. July 29.
Diabetes Support Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 29
Whether it’s providing free immunizations in a church setting or partnering with schools to provide hot lunches during the summer, Baptist Health Community Outreach continues to meet the needs that arise in our communities.
For more information on outreach programs or offerings, please visit baptist-health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST.
