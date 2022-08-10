The Joint Budget Committee of the Arkansas State Legislature met on Tuesday and adopted Senate Bill (SB) 2, an appropriation to set aside $50 million for future Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) school safety grants.

The appropriation, prioritized by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in his proclamation calling for a special session and introduced at the beginning of the General Assembly’s Extraordinary Session on Tuesday, comes as part of the work of the Arkansas School Safety Commission. Convened by the governor in the aftermath of the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed, the commission has made the grant program the appropriation will fund a key topic of discussion since their meetings began in June.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

