The Joint Budget Committee of the Arkansas State Legislature met on Tuesday and adopted Senate Bill (SB) 2, an appropriation to set aside $50 million for future Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) school safety grants.
The appropriation, prioritized by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in his proclamation calling for a special session and introduced at the beginning of the General Assembly’s Extraordinary Session on Tuesday, comes as part of the work of the Arkansas School Safety Commission. Convened by the governor in the aftermath of the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed, the commission has made the grant program the appropriation will fund a key topic of discussion since their meetings began in June.
Members of the Joint Budget Committee on both sides of the aisle expressed concerns about SB2 on Tuesday for different reasons. State Sen. Linda Chesterfield, a democrat representing Little Rock, referenced the legislature’s lack of movement on increasing teacher pay as reason for her concern about the timing of SB2 and why it might be better suited to wait until later.
“We know that our schools need to be safe,” Chesterfield said. “But we also know that in order for [schools] to be safe, we need adults in the classroom that want to be there and can afford to be there. That’s why I’m concerned about the timing of this… if we can do something about school safety, we can do something about teacher salaries.”
On the opposite side of the aisle, State Rep. Jim Wooten of Beebe, a republican and cosponsor of the bill, expressed concerns about SB2 and how the funds will eventually be appropriated across school districts and whether the funding could not be as available to smaller school districts due to their size.
“Is any consideration being given to dividing [the funding] up on a per-pupil basis per district?” Wooten asked primary bill sponsor State Sen. Missy Irvin.
Fellow Beebe delegate State Sen. Jonathan Dismang attempted to assuage concerns among some committee members, highlighting the fact the appropriations bill is for a grant program that is still being created with rules for the application process still being determined. Funding provided by the grants will be divided fairly, Dismang said.
“There’s a concern about making sure how [the funding] is distributed,” Dismang said, adding that the state will make sure a large district like the Little Rock School District doesn’t receive all $50 million. “I think we’re going to be clear moving forward that it will be distributed up and done as fairly as possible.”
Irvin spoke similarly as Dismang.
“We want to make sure a child is safe no matter where they are,” Irvin said. “That’s a priority for me.”
Tuesday’s approval means SB2 will now head to both chambers of the State Legislature for approval. If approved, the $50 million will sit until the school safety grant program is rolled out by the ADE.
