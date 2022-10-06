On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Chris Jones hosted a campaign event in order to meet residents of Conway and raise money for buses to help get people in various counties across the state to the polls on election day.
Jones, a Democrat, is currently in the running for governor against Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Donald Trump, and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.
“I wanted to run for governor because I love Arkansas. I have a vision for Arkansas that includes everyone and I have not seen that from her,” Jones said.
During the event, Jones’ campaign team announced a $15,000 goal in order to purchase five buses for each county in Arkansas to take voters to the polls. When the event started, they had already raised $5,000 and by the end they raised $15,635.
Jones also spoke at the event about why he wants to be the next Governor of Arkansas.
He outlined central issues that he intends to address if he is elected.
“Central to me is spreading PB&J across the state,” Jones said. PB&J stands for preschools, broadband, and jobs. A large part of Jones’ speech was meant to address the unity he wants to bring to the state.
“While my name is on the stamps, the wall, the stickers, the signs and the ballot, this is about all of us. It’s about our future and where we go,” Jones said.
He also went on to highlight his desire to allow for every Arkansan to succeed.
“The question is pretty simple. What would happen if all Arkansans had the opportunity to succeed? What would happen if we gave every Arkansan a chance to thrive regardless of what their last name is, regardless of how many zeros you have in your bank account, what if we had a chance to thrive?” Jones said.
Jones ended his speech with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. and added his own assertion.
“We could choose community, we could choose unity, and we could choose togetherness,” Jones said.
Makenna Goss, a student at UCA and member of the Student Government Association, was at the event to represent the younger generation.
“I believe attending events with political candidates is important for people of all ages. As a country, we have to become more politically engaged so that we can choose candidates that reflect our values and fix the problems that matter to us,” Goss said. “Attending events where you can meet candidates is one way to get to know them and their policy stances. Moreso, it gives a human face to the government. Our leaders aren’t so different from us, and realizing that helps civic engagement not seem so scary. This is especially important for young people who have one of the lowest voter turnout rates.”
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.