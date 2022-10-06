On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Chris Jones hosted a campaign event in order to meet residents of Conway and raise money for buses to help get people in various counties across the state to the polls on election day.

Jones, a Democrat, is currently in the running for governor against Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Donald Trump, and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.

