A Jonesboro man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Eiichi Moore, 44, Tuesday morning in Little Rock. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, Judge Miller sentenced Moore to five years of supervised release.
From April 2019 to January 2020, Moore and others conspired to distribute methamphetamine in the Jonesboro area. Moore provided methamphetamine to other dealers who distributed it at Moore’s direction. Law enforcement conducted several controlled purchases of methamphetamine in which Moore typically sold a pound of methamphetamine for $7,000.
After several of these controlled drug purchases, on Jan. 15, 2020, FBI went to arrest Moore, who fired shots at federal agents during his arrest. After Moore was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of two semi-automatic pistols and a semi-automatic shotgun. He was charged later that month and pleaded guilty in May 2021.
“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the public,” United States Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said. “This defendant brazenly shot at the agents who came to arrest him for the crimes he committed. This 20-year sentence should clearly convey to anyone who would harm law enforcement officers that these violent acts will be met with a long prison term.”
“Today’s federal court sentence puts an end to Eiichi Moore’s well-documented criminal history in northeast Arkansas,” FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson said. “Mr. Moore’s crimes not only preyed upon Jonesboro citizens but also endangered federal agents when he shot at an FBI SWAT team during a lawful arrest operation in January 2020. Mr. Moore’s period of incarceration should give pause to anyone attempting to peddle narcotics in our Arkansas communities or threaten federal law enforcement officers.”
The investigation was conducted by the FBI with assistance from the Jonesboro Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Second Judicial Drug Task Force, and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Erin O’Leary and Bart Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.