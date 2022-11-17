A Jonesboro man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Eiichi Moore, 44, Tuesday morning in Little Rock. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, Judge Miller sentenced Moore to five years of supervised release.

From April 2019 to January 2020, Moore and others conspired to distribute methamphetamine in the Jonesboro area. Moore provided methamphetamine to other dealers who distributed it at Moore’s direction. Law enforcement conducted several controlled purchases of methamphetamine in which Moore typically sold a pound of methamphetamine for $7,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.