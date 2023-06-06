It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Joshua Taige Dade on June 3, 2023. Born on Aug. 7, 2000, in Sacramento, Calif., Joshua brought light and joy to everyone who knew him. In the words of Maya Angelou, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Joshua’s infectious smile and vibrant personality will forever be remembered by those who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him.
Joshua was a passionate lover of EDM music, attending concerts, music festivals and playing pool. A master at online gaming, he formed friendships with people all around the world. Joshua’s love for life was evident in everything he did, whether it was hanging out with his sister Joey and her boyfriend Noah or working at Sam’s Club in Conway. He had a sincere and warm presence that drew people in, making him the life of the party.
Joshua is survived by his loving parents, Clint and Christy Dade of Conway; his sister, Joey Dade (Noah McBee) of Vilonia; and his grandparents, Clayton & Becky Parry of Utah, along with many other aunts, uncles, friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Carol Dade.
Joshua’s life will be celebrated on Thursday, June 8, 2023 starting with a visitation from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Cremation & Funeral in Conway, located at 438 U.S. 64.
In the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “It is not the length of life, but the depth.” Joshua’s life, though tragically cut short, was filled with love, laughter and connection. We invite you to join us in commemorating Joshua’s life by sharing your memories and uploading photos to his memorial page.
Service and arrangements are by Neal’s Rosewood Funerals & Cremations, located at 1715 E. Harding St. in Morrilton.
