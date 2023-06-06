It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Joshua Taige Dade on June 3, 2023. Born on Aug. 7, 2000, in Sacramento, Calif., Joshua brought light and joy to everyone who knew him. In the words of Maya Angelou, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Joshua’s infectious smile and vibrant personality will forever be remembered by those who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him.

