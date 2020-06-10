Officials are taking extra steps to ensure public safety now that courts are opening their doors for more in-person hearings.
David Clark, the 20th Judicial District administrative judge, spoke to a group of Conway Kiwanians via video conference Wednesday afternoon to update residents on the measures court officials are taking to keep the novel coronavirus from spreading in the courts.
Twentieth Judicial District judges secured face masks and other personal protective equipment to prepare for when courts re-opened. Though only a limited number of people are allowed in a courtroom at a given time, the administrative judge said officials are taking other preventative steps to ensure those who must go to court are safe.
The 20th Judicial District includes Faulkner, Searcy and Van Buren counties.
Circuit judges conduct hearings in each of these counties, and bring no-contact thermometers as back up in case the thermometer used by the bailiff (who also requires everyone who enters the court to fill out a health questionnaire) malfunctions.
Officials keep face masks, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer on hand in each courtroom, Clark said.
Just as officials in the Ninth Judicial District have ordered for district courts, circuit judges have installed plexiglass barriers at the judge’s bench, as well as in front of the witness stands and other areas of the court.
“The courtroom in June 2020 doesn’t look like the courtroom did in February 2020,” Clark told Kiwanians as he gave the group a virtual tour of his courtroom.
Along with plexiglass barriers, the administrative judge has set up small stations in the back of his courtroom to allow attorneys to speak with clients prior to their hearing.
“We also set up other tables so that if there are more than two parties, the attorney can have a conversation [with all involved],” he said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re trying to take steps to be safer. I also bought a hospital-grade air purifier.”
When court is not in session, the administrative judge said he brings the purifier downstairs and stations it by the front desk bailiffs. Between hearings, Clark said he will also sanitize the courtroom. When possible, officials will have attorneys, witnesses and other necessary parties go before the judge using a video streaming network.
With only 10 people allowed in the courtroom at a given time, the administrative judge said that officials are working to reschedule hearings that do not have an immediate need to go before a judge. Those who must appear in court must fill out a health questionnaire and have their temperatures screened before they enter to Justice Building.
