U.S. District Judge Brian Miller denied former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Michael Maggio’s motion to dismiss the charges against him in a short, two-sentence statement on July 24.
In 2016, Maggio received a sentence of 10 years in prison after he admitted he “lowered a jury award in a lawsuit in exchange for campaign donations from a nursing home operator,” the Log Cabin previously reported.
Maggio ultimately served 51 months of that sentence before he was released from federal prison in October 2021. Maggio’s latest request, a “nunc pro tunc” motion filed on May 2, was motivated in part by his desire to resume his law career, court documents read. Maggio first received his license to practice law in 1990.
“Where other defendants may be able to continue their career after a prison sentence... without this court’s intervention, Mr. Maggio has little chance of returning to his chosen profession as an attorney,” Maggio’s motion read in part.
As part of the request to have his charges dismissed, Maggio’s counsel cited multiple court cases, as well as the timeline of events in the case that led to his 10-year prison sentence.
In the motion, Maggio’s counsel stated that he originally “pleaded guilty at the recommendation of his attorney who had little experience in the federal criminal law system.” Additionally, the motion stated that Maggio’s previous attorney made their recommendation “without benefit of discovery and no discussion of the facts of the case and any defense available for” him.
In his order, Miller, the judge who sentenced Maggio in 2016, gave no reasoning for his decision to deny the motion.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
