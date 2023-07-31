U.S. District Judge Brian Miller denied former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Michael Maggio’s motion to dismiss the charges against him in a short, two-sentence statement on July 24.

In 2016, Maggio received a sentence of 10 years in prison after he admitted he “lowered a jury award in a lawsuit in exchange for campaign donations from a nursing home operator,” the Log Cabin previously reported.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

