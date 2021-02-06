Judge Ed Clawson was surprised with a special honor on Monday as family members, colleagues and friends gathered to unveil a portrait of him hanging on a wall in the Faulkner County Justice Building.
Clawson, who retired from being the Third Division Circuit Court judge after 25 years and was elected as a Second Division District Court judge in March 2020, knew nothing about the portrait.
As he emerged from the elevator, he seemed shock to see the crowd – following guidelines by wearing masks – standing in the lobby.
Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker, who along with Clawson’s wife Donna and County Administrator Tom Anderson, planned the surprise ceremony, cleared things up for Clawson with a short speech.
“Character is what makes a man,” Baker said. “First of all at home – a good man, a good father, a good husband and a man that knows God. And that’s Judge Ed Clawson.”
The crowd of around 30 people cheered when the portrait hanging on the lobby wall was uncovered.
Clawson, clearly overcome with emotion, said he didn’t know what to think when he was told to come downstairs.
“I thought we were coming to see a new chair or something,” he said, drawing a laugh from the crowd. “There’s so many people involved in the years I was here that kept me where I needed to be when I needed to get there.
“The time I spent here, I’ve enjoyed the work. I was honored the citizens elected me, that the lawyers felt confident enough in me that I was able to run unopposed all those times.”
Turning to the portrait, he said: “For this, gosh, thank you so much.”
Clawson’s family – wife, Donna, and sons, Grant, Spencer and Chuck – beamed with pride as they posed with him in front of the portrait.
Chuck, who was elected to succeed his father as Third Division Circuit Judge in March 2020, said he knows the ceremony meant a lot to his dad.
“I know it means so much to him, an honor to recognize the accomplishments of the position and profession he’s dedicated his life to,” he said. “It meant as much for him to see everybody there as to see the portrait. He’s never been one to pat himself on the back.”
