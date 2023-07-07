District Judge Ed Clawson announced that he would not be seeking re-election.
“I have enjoyed the time I have been allowed to serve as Division 2 District Judge,” Clawson said. “However, I believe that the time has come for me to step aside from the duties and responsibilities of office at the end of my current term on Dec. 31, 2024, and spend more time with my family.”
“It has been an honor to serve, not only as District Judge but as Circuit Judge for almost 26 years prior to my election to District bench.”
Clawson said he is making the decision public now “so that anyone who may be interested in seeking the District Judgeship will have ample time to prepare as the election will be in March of 2024.”
“Again, words cannot express the deep gratitude I have for the trust which the citizens have placed in me,” Clawson said. “I have been allowed to serve for almost 30 years as a member of judiciary in the State of Arkansas. I will miss the work and all those I have had the opportunity to work with, including the prosecutors, public defenders, attorneys, clerks, and the staff members of the district and circuit courts. It has been an honor and a pleasure to have worked with such a dedicated group of public servants and professionals.
“I want to thank my wife, Donna, for her support, patience, and understanding, while I was serving our community in what I hope will be remembered as a just, impartial and fair manner.”
Clawson said he looks forward to spending the coming years with his grandchildren and enjoying traveling and learning how to fish, again.
“Thank you all for the honor and privilege of serving our judicial system,” he said.
