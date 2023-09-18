Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson has issued a countywide burn ban just 10 days after lifting a previous ban.
Effective 10 a.m. Monday, the judge issued the ban due to “a duration of hot, dry and windy weather” that “has created hazardous conditions throughout Faulkner County,” the order read.
The city of Conway has kept its burn ban, which dates back to August, in place.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the mid to upper 80s this week. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday morning, with additional rain chances later on Wednesday, Thursday and over the weekend.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
