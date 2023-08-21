County Judge Allen Dodson issued a countywide burn ban for Faulkner County effective 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“A duration of hot, dry and windy weather has created hazardous conditions throughout Faulkner County, with further extreme heat and dry weather in the forecast,” the judge wrote in a court order. “The court finds that an emergency situation exists in the unincorporated areas of Faulkner County and the hazard potential to life and property is such that a burn ban and prohibition against outdoor burning is hereby declared until such time as this order is lifted.”
The order will be enforceable by and through the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, the fire chief official of various fire districts, the director of the Office of Emergency Management for Faulkner County and the Arkansas Forestry Service, the order stated.
“Outdoor burning may be permitted under special circumstances when the Court is assured that all necessary and proper precautions are being enforced that burning constitutes no hazard to life or property,” the order read. “No outdoor burning shall be permitted in the absence of a written permit from the Faulkner County Judge.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
