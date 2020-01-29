A district judge on Wednesday ordered a Damascus man accused of attacking a Greenbrier Junior High School instructor to remain behind bars in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
While formal charges have not yet been filed against Edward Earl Bechtel Jr., deputy prosecutor Cody Arnold requested a high bond in the 43-year-old’s case because “of the condition the victim was in.”
Bechtel faces first-degree battery and terroristic threatening charges after Pamela Nacke, who is the family and consumer science instructor at GJHS, was attacked late Friday along Highway 124 West in the Martinville area while on her way home.
District Judge David L. Reynolds approved the $100,000 bond in Bechtel’s pending case and also issued a no-contact order against him, barring the Damascus man from having any communication with the alleged victim.
Nacke suffered injuries to her face, back of her head, wrist and ankle following the assault and underwent surgery Tuesday for injuries she sustained during the attack.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Erinn Stone said Nacke reportedly was attacked after she stopped to help a couple that appeared to be stranded on the side of the road.
According to Nacke’s statement, she was headed home when she saw a man and a woman standing next to a white Jeep that was parked in the ditch. Thinking the two needed help, Nacke decided to stop and offer help.
“Once out of the vehicle, the male [Bechtel] began screaming at Mrs. Nacke, telling her not to contact the police. The male then threw Mrs. Nacke in the ditch and began punching [and] kicking [her] and threatening her life,” Stone said. “When he finally stopped attacking her, she was able to crawl out of the ditch and flagged down a vehicle approaching the scene. Mrs. Nacke was able to get home safely, where deputies met with her and took a statement.”
FCSO Major Crimes Unit investigators soon pinpointed Bechtel as the suspect in the matter and arrested him on Monday. The 43-year-old appeared via video conference before Judge Reynolds on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear next on Feb. 24 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
Online records show the Damascus man has a history of violence.
Bechtel was convicted of third-degree domestic battery in July 2010.
In March 2016, his ex-wife filed for a protection order against him, citing an incident where he allegedly shot a firearm in her direction during an argument. A second protection order was requested in June 2016. The two were divorced in 2018.
Following the Friday attack in Faulkner County, local authorities recommended motorists reach out to local police if they see another motorist stranded on the side of the road.
“Call your local law enforcement agency,” Stone said of what to do if you see someone who appears to be stuck on the side of the road. She also said to “be aware of your surroundings and know your location.”
The Log Cabin will continue following this story as details become available.
