A Conway man was sentenced to three years in prison after several witnesses testified he had a history of road rage.
Kerry Wayne Kelly, 20, was found guilty on Jan. 11 of one count of aggravated assault for attempting to run another Conway resident off the road in January 2019.
Though defense attorney Hubert W. Alexander Jr. fought earlier this year to have his client’s case dismissed, Kelly was ultimately found guilty of the felony charge. On Monday, deputy prosecutor Cortney Kennedy called five additional witnesses to the stand in the 20-year-old’s case for sentencing purposes.
The first witness called to the stand was a former neighbor of Kelly’s.
Courtney “Renee” Decker testified that she feared Kelly would accidentally run over her young children when her family lived on Ledbetter Drive in Conway.
“We had issues with his driving,” Decker said, adding that the neighborhood “was active with children.”
When she confronted Kelly about his aggressive driving habits, Decker said he acted hostile toward her and cursed her.
At the time, Decker’s children were 4- and 9 years old. She and her husband opted to move out of the area one month before their lease expired because they feared for their children’s safety. Decker testified she and her husband were willing to take the financial loss because they wanted to move away.
Another witness told court officials that Kelly had spit on him at a stoplight in October.
Conway resident Julian Spivey said he was driving along Donaghey Avenue in October 2019 when suddenly he realized there was something in the roadway. Spivey said he was forced to make a split-second decision and ended up cutting off Kelly by accident.
“I didn’t realize there was stoppage in the road and made a late decision,” Spivey said, adding that Kelly proceeded to tailgate him following the incident.
Once the 20-year-old caught up to him at a stoplight, Spivey said the defendant yelled at him and also spit onto him.
While Conway Police Department Sgt. Jeremy Holliman took to the stand, the deputy prosecutor showed the court body camera footage from a recent traffic stop Kelly was involved in. Holliman is one of few officers at the department with clearance to save and download as well as review body camera footage captured by the department’s officers.
In the video, Kelly is on the phone with his mother, Kathy Hancock Kelly, and tells her he is getting pulled over.
Shortly after the officer tells Kelly while on the July 2019 traffic stop that he pulled him over for expired tags, the then-19-year-old’s mother quickly pulls up to the scene and begins questioning officers about the stop. When officer Clint Evans told Hancock Kelly to stay in her vehicle, she got out and yelled out that the tags were not expired.
The officer briefly detained Kelly because the scenario escalated but eventually released him to the scene.
Holliman also testified of another unrelated incident involving Kelly where the 20-year-old reportedly flipped him off at least two times in late 2018. Holliman said Kelly did not do anything illegal and he did not pull him over following the incident.
Officer Joseph Rowe and retired officer Mark Mushrush were also called to testify against Kelly.
Though the 20-year-old’s employer, Matthew Bailey, told court officials he believed Kelly had changed his ways and the defendant’s uncle, Scott Nipps, said he would mentor Kelly, Circuit Judge Troy Braswell Jr. said he did not believe Kelly had changed his ways and said the 20-year-old “was out of control.”
The circuit judge said it was alarming that several of these incidents occurred after the Conway man was charged in a felony road-rage case.
Hubert said he felt his client was “getting severely punished” already because Braswell “gave him a felony.”
At this point, the judge interjected and said the charges filed against Kelly lead to a guilty verdict along with he “overwhelming” testimony that showed the 20-year-old posed “a substantial risk” to other motorists.”
The defense attorney maintained, as he said during Kelly’s bench trial in January, that he did not believe his client was guilty of aggravated assault. The victim in the case should have driven off the roadway to avoid Kelly if he feared for his safety, Alexander said.
“No one would have got hurt running off the road,” he said.
The judge took an hour recess Monday morning to consider all the testimony and evidence presented in the case before sentencing to prison.
Braswell said it was apparent Kelly felt “no humility, only anger.”
“A vehicle is a deadly weapon,” the circuit judge said as he laid out the timeline that led to Kelly’s sentence.
The first incident occurred on Augt. 21, 2018, when Kelly chased another motorist down before throwing a banana peel at her vehicle.
From there, Braswell said it was alarming that one of the bailiffs in district court said Kelly stood out to them from all the other defendants on the docket in January 2019, referring to Mushrush’s testimony.
Mushrush was working as a bailiff when Kelly appeared for trial regarding the hit-and-run crash involving the banana peel incident and said that Kelly “was overly frustrated” in court and also flipped him off about a week later.
The circuit judge also pointed out that the incident that led to Kelly’s felony case occurred 16 days after he was found guilty of the hit-and-run crash in district court.
“You are not in control,” Braswell said. “You are out of control.”
Even after the felony case was filed, Kelly continued to lose his temper behind the wheel, Braswell said of the incident where the 20-year-old spit on Spivey and called his mom to a traffic stop in July. Spitting on Spivey was a degrading way to act, the judge said.
“That is disgusting,” Braswell said to Kelly. “You haven’t changed.”
Regarding the family that feared for their children’s safety, Braswell said he was appalled to read Kelly’s response to Decker’s concerns.
“Your neighbors are talking and pleading for you to slow down, and your response was f*** you,” the judge said after reviewing the Facebook messages.
Kelly’s anger “hast to stop … it is out of control,” Braswell said as he ordered the 20-year-old to serve three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Kelly’s sentence also carries a three-year suspended sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.