US District Court Judge James Moody has decided to remand a high-profile lawsuit concerning Arkansas election laws back to the state court.
The case was initially moved to federal court at the request of Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, but Judge Moody’s decision ensures that the case will be settled in the realm where its impact is most directly felt.
The lawsuit, filed by plaintiffs including Col. Conrad Reynolds, CEO of the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative (AVII), is against John Thurston in his official capacity as Arkansas Secretary of State, the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners in its official capacity, and Election Systems and Software, LLC. The lawsuit claims that the ExpressVote electronic voting devices and DS200 electronic tabulators do not comply with state law and the Help America Vote Act of 2002. Consequently, voters are unable to independently verify their votes before casting them, the suit alleges.
Col. Reynolds voiced his approval of the decision.
“The heart of this case involves state election laws, and it is right that the responsibility to rectify any shortcomings should rest firmly on the shoulders of those Arkansas officials who have approved a system that may be in violation of those laws,” he said. “I would like to extend my gratitude to our lawyer, Clint Lancaster, and the Lancaster Law Firm for their unwavering dedication and expertise in this case. This significant decision by Judge Moody reaffirms the principle that local issues should be resolved at the local level. We hope for a just and swift resolution of the case at the state level.”
The case will move back to Judge Fox in the sixth judicial circuit.
Judge Moody also granted expedited review and remand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.