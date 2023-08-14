Twentieth Judicial District Second Division Judge Troy Braswell reversed a lower court ruling on Monday and approved 49-year old Raymond Martin Jr.’s request for a public defender.

Martin, a Conway resident, is accused of killing his mother, 68-year old Nancy Glover-Warren, earlier this year and covering it up for months. A lower court denied Martin public defender status on July 7, one day after Conway Police Department officers arrested him on charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

