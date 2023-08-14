Twentieth Judicial District Second Division Judge Troy Braswell reversed a lower court ruling on Monday and approved 49-year old Raymond Martin Jr.’s request for a public defender.
Martin, a Conway resident, is accused of killing his mother, 68-year old Nancy Glover-Warren, earlier this year and covering it up for months. A lower court denied Martin public defender status on July 7, one day after Conway Police Department officers arrested him on charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property.
Prosecutors have yet to formally file charges against Martin as the case remains within the state’s 60-day review period. Martin’s court appearance on Monday was originally set to be a plea and arraignment, but was changed to a status report on Aug. 8.
In discussion with Braswell on Monday, prosecutors said the state still needed two to three weeks to review Martin’s case. The 60-day review period ends Sept. 4. Braswell set a status hearing on the charges for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, a date prosecutors said they’d be prepared for.
Martin asked Braswell if he could make a statement before the court, but the judge reminded him he had a right to remain silent and anything he said could be used against him. After a representative from the Public Defender’s Office advised Martin not to give a statement, he did not speak.
Background
Officers first discovered Warren’s body on July 6 in a stand-up freezer in her home on Zachary Trail, over two months after they believe Martin killed her on April 19. After the discovery of her body, Martin “admitted to causing Nancy’s death,” a detective investigating the case wrote in an affidavit filed at the Faulkner County Circuit Court last month.
Investigators have accused Martin of covering up the act by creating an elaborate story that Warren retired and moved to Hawaii. Through text messages and social media, Martin allegedly kept up the story for months, sending messages to family members and friends posing as her and even posting on her Facebook page.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, on July 5, the story of Warren’s move to Hawaii fell apart. One of Warren’s friends notified the CPD that she texted them saying she was reading on a beach. When the friend asked for a picture of the beach, Warren sent back an image that was later determined to be “an edited image of a beach in Hawaii from a news article,” the detective stated.
Investigators executed a search warrant for the location of Warren’s cellphone after the July 5 text exchange. The location data obtained from the warrant indicated the Zachary Trail property. A day later, detectives executed a warrant on the property and found Warren’s body.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
