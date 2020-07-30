Former state Sen. Gilbert Baker’s request to be tried by a federal judge instead on a jury was denied earlier this month.
The former lobbyist who was once chairman of the state Republican Party was federally indicted in January 2019 on conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud charges. A jury trial previously set to be held in late-April was reset earlier this year for February 2020 at the defense team’s request.
Defense attorneys J. Blake Hendrix and Annie Depper said they needed an extension to properly prepare for trial because they had a “voluminous” amount of documents to review in Baker’s “complex” case.
A previous request to lift alcohol restrictions imposed against Baker was denied in late February by U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia S. Harris.
Since then, the former senator’s request to waive a jury trial already scheduled in his case to instead have a bench trial was denied by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.
The defense team argued that the former senator’s case was “such a rare and exceptional case” that it did not believe a jury would be able to try Baker justly.
“The overt acts expand into allegations involving complex issues of state campaign finance and judicial election laws and regulations that should be decided by a judge, not a jury,” the defense team pleaded in a motion filed in February. “For instance, the indictment alleges that Baker raised funds outside of the 180-day period for campaign committees to solicit and accept campaign contributions for state judicial candidates. This requires a correct interpretation … [of Arkansas campaign laws], a task best suited for a judge. The indictment alleges irregularities in the formation and administration of Political Action Committees, a matter of state law … which also will [require] a correct interpretation of law best suited for a judge.”
The defense team also said it believes a judge was best suited to hear testimony pertaining to illegal straw donation allegations against Baker.
Online records show Baker’s request for a bench trial was formally denied on July 15.
The U.S. district judge said he was “not persuaded” the case was too complex for a jury to handle.
Regarding the defense team’s claims that the jury was not equipped to properly decipher the campaign laws, the judge said this argument was not relevant because it was not up to the jury to interpret state laws.
“First, it is the Court’s job to interpret the law, not the jury’s,” Marshall wrote in an order filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas on July 15. “If there’s some dispute about what the applicable law is, then the parties should air it in their pretrial motions. This case is not so complex that a property instructed jury would be unable to apply the applicable law to the facts.”
Though the U.S. district judge agreed a bench trial would likely be much quicker, he instead pointed to the fact the U.S. Constitution prefers a defendant be tried via jury in a felony case.
While the former senator was correct in saying the bench trial would be “more efficient or at least more convenient,” the judge ruled against waiving a jury trial in Baker’s case.
“Bake hasn’t shown that his case is so exceptional that he can’t receive a fair and impartial trial by a jury,” Marshall said of his decision.
The indictment against Baker was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas on Jan. 10, 2019. The investigation against the former senator reveals he, Maggio, who was a circuit judge for the 20th Judicial District, and at least one other person schemed together from May 2013 to June 2014.
[The three] did knowingly and unlawfully conspire, confederate, and agree together and with each other: to corruptly give, offer, and agree to give, anything of value to any person, intending to influence and reward Maggio [...] in connection with a business, transaction, or series of transactions of $5,000 or more of the State of Arkansas,” the documents state.
Baker and the other two devised a schedule to fraud, trick and “deprive” Arkansas residents of their “right to honest services of Maggio,” according to the indictment.
“It was a purpose of the conspiracy for [Baker] and Maggio to enrich themselves, LRM Consulting and Company A [a nursing home and rehabilitation center in Faulkner County] by providing campaign contributions to Maggio from Individual A [owner of Company A],” the documents further state.
In addition, their purpose was to conspire to hide, conceal and cover up the nature and scope of Baker’s dealings with Maggio and the center’s owner including the campaign contributions and its source and nature, the indictment states.
Maggio is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for previously pleading guilty to a bribery charge.
Baker currently faces up to five years in prison regarding the conspiracy charge, up to 10 years in prison for the bribery charge and up to 20 years in prison on each of the seven wire-fraud counts filed against him.
