A circuit judge said he would not extend the scope of the Roper v. Simmons caselaw to an 18-year-old murder suspect despite the defense team’s arguments that his decision-making abilities had not fully matured.
Roper v. Simmon was a United States Supreme Court case that declared it unconstitutional for juvenile offenders (suspects under the age of 18) to face the death penalty.
Tacori D. Mackrell, 20, was 18 years old when he and his younger cousin, 17-year-old Robert Smith III, reportedly kidnapped and killed Elvia Fragstein.
The 72-year-old Wooster woman was kidnapped from the Conway Commons shopping center on July 7. Her body was found four days later in a wooded area along Gibb Anderson Road in Jefferson County, and authorities pinpointed Mackrell and Smith as the suspected killers.
Smith is currently charged as an adult alongside Mackrell with capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of property in the case. Because Smith was 16 years old when the offenses occurred, he cannot face the death penalty.
Because prosecutors are seeking a death sentence against Mackrell, defense attorneys William “Bill” James Jr. and Jeffrey Marx Rosenzweig fought to have the Roper case extended to their client.
Laurence Steinberg, who is an expert on adolescent development, testified on Mackrell’s behalf during a Thursday morning motion hearing in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
The distinguished psychology professor testified via Skype and said he felt the findings of the Roper v. Simmons case should extend to Mackrell as well as any offender 20 years old and younger.
The adolescent stage extends from 10 years old “up until” 21 years of age, Steinberg said.
Mackrell, who was 18 and a half years old at the time he allegedly helped kidnap and murder Fragstein, was in the later of three developmental stages.
At the time he would have committed the alleged offenses, Steinberg said Mackrell would not have been able to properly think about the consequences associated with an impulse decision, adding that one’s brain does not fully matures until their mid-20s.
At 18 years old, Mackrell would not have been able to think rationally as an adult would under pressure and would likely would make poor decisions when emotionally aroused. A variety of factors such as feeling threatened, afraid, angry or excited could be considered as an emotionally-aroused state, Steinberg said.
The expert witness said that while it was possible for some individuals to mature quicker than others, he believes everyone between the ages of 18 and 20 years old should still be considered a juvenile offender in a criminal setting. However, 20th Judicial District Carol Crews argued that in a legal setting, an 18-year-old is considered an adult.
The prosecutor also asked Steinberg if his opinion about the case would differ if he reviewed Mackrell’s school records and psychological evaluations. Even with having more information about an individual on a case-by-case basis, the psychology professor said his opinions about the adolescent state would not change.
Rosenzweig urged Circuit Judge Troy Braswell Jr. to rule in favor of extending Roper caselaw to include “a higher age.”
Despite the defense team’s plea, Crews said it would not be appropriate for “this court to create a new law.”
As she argued against the defense’s request, Crews said Steinberg’s testimony didn’t apply directly to Mackrell’s case because his testimony was “speculative” and did not focus on the case before the court.
Before the judge made his ruling, Rosenzweig said he believed it wasn’t just that his client could face capital punishment but couldn’t legally purchase an alcoholic beverage.
Braswell ultimately ruled against the defense’s request and said circuit court was not the proper venue to create new laws.
“This court is not going to do that,” he said.
