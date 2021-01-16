The Arkansas State Senate Judicial Committee voted to advance a proposed “Stand Your Ground” law to the senate floor by a 5-2 vote on Wednesday, the most notable news from the first week of the state’s 93rd General Assembly.
Republican state senator and judicial committee member Bob Ballinger of Ozark sponsored Senate Bill (SB) 24 and defended its merits to committee members.
If passed, SB24 would amend the state’s legal code and remove a “duty to retreat” clause when using or threatening to use physical or deadly force in most instances. Similar to laws in 34 other states, Ballinger said the bill will bring Arkansas’ code in line with other states with “Stand Your Ground” laws and allows people who decide to defend themselves from violent crime legal protection.
Ballinger noted common complaints against his bill in his opening comments.
“[The committee] will hear this is a license to kill,” Ballinger said. “It’s not [a license to kill].”
State Director of the National Rifle Association Matt Herriman echoed Ballinger’s statements.
“[SB24] does not encourage violence,” Herriman said. “[SB24] is a narrow concept for victims of violent crimes who choose to defend themselves before retreating.”
Four cosponsors of the bill, as well as lead sponsor Ballinger are on the judicial committee, virtually assuring the bill would advance beyond Wednesday’s committee meeting. Two voices of dissent on the committee, however, took time in Wednesday’s meeting to voice their opposition.
State Senator Stephanie Flowers, a democrat who represents District 25, said she doesn’t believe the bill provides a better legal policy than the current state legal code and added that she believed the bill encouraged non-peaceful conflict resolution.
“It seems [Arkansas] is encouraging people not to avoid confrontation [with SB24],” Flowers said.
Republican state Senator Jim Hendren of District 2 also voiced opposition to the bill. He pressured Ballinger and other witnesses to provide concrete evidence, both statistical and material, of previous cases in the state in which SB24 would have helped Arkansans accused of a crime for not retreating before using physical or deadly force. Similar to Flowers, Hendren said he doesn’t see enough evidence to support amending the current legal code.
The five cosponsors of SB24 voted to advance the bill to the senate floor, while Flowers and Hendren were the only two to vote “no.”
Other notable news from the first week included Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s State of the State address on Tuesday, the second day of the assembly. In his speech to both chambers of the legislature, Hutchinson emphasized the need for continued legislation to mitigate impacts associated with the coronavirus pandemic and hate crimes legislation on the docket for consideration.
Looking ahead to the upcoming week, multiple committees are scheduled to meet on Jan. 19, including the Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee and the House Education Committee, among others. The Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee will consider to advance SB74, a bill which would amend the state’s telecommunications regulatory reform act to allow the state to provide wireless and broadband access to Arkansans. The governor has noted broadband access as a significant issue he champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.