With the tapering of pandemic pressure, the 20th Judicial District is facing a surge of activity.
During the peak of the pandemic, courtrooms were closed for jury trials in order to avoid person-to-person contact. While good for public health, this meant a number of cases were put on hold until social distancing restrictions were removed. With the loosening of restrictions by the state Supreme Court effective May 1, a number of jury trials which were on hold are now being prepared for trial.
Currently 72 cases are planned for Faulkner County in May, with an additional 20-plus planned for Van Buren County, also for May. While some cases are expected to be settled prior to trial in plea agreements, some – especially those for capital crimes – will not have a plea agreement offered, meaning trial is inevitable.
Currently no cases are expected for Searcy County, the third county in the judicial district’s territory.
“We have an excellent team of attorneys and staff who have been working tirelessly to prepare for the resumption of jury trials with the Supreme Court’s permission. We are looking forward to putting our cases in front of juries so that justice can be done on behalf of the victims of the 20th Judicial District. We are looking forward to getting back to business as usual,” Prosecutor Carol Crews said.
The Arkansas Supreme Court originally suspended jury trials in a Nov. 20, 2020, order. By the order, the suspension remained in place until Jan. 15, and was then extended first to Feb. 28, then to April 30.
The order, allowing jury trials to no longer be suspended effective May 1, requires court to follow state guidelines “concerning face covering and social distancing.” The order did not violate speedy-trial requirements due to the nature of the pandemic, the court stated in its order.
