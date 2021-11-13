Julia Lee Moore Elementary School in Conway closed Friday due to a reported spike in COVID-19 cases among both the students and faculty.
According to Conway Public School Officials, the school had reported 30 total cases between both the students and faculty, which is a significant rise in the number of cases due to the entire district as a whole only having 45 total cases on Wednesday, Nov. 10 according to the district’s website
The school does plan to reopen Monday, Nov. 15 but students and faculty that were exposed to the virus before the closure will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus.
The school is also postponing the annual book fair until after Thanksgiving break due to the closure and will now take place Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 3.
