William Brown, a special education teacher at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School, was awarded a $500 grant to go toward his classroom by the Arkansas State Teachers Association (ASTA).
The funds from this grant will go toward a directional hearing device that will be used to facilitate his classroom instruction.
“As a teacher of reading, writing, and math it is critical for me to be able to hear each of my students individually,” Brown said. “This device will assist my hearing in the classroom by filtering out background noise and amplifying the focused voice.”
ASTA’s interim executive director Alison Greenwood said that being able to provide support for individual educator’s needs will also help students’ learning experienced.
“Helping educators meet their classroom needs through this important funding program provides not only immediate support for their students today but often facilitates long-lasting improvements, benefiting the learning community for years to come,” she said. “We are proud to support and salute our excellent educators across the state.”
The ASTA Teacher Scholarship and Classroom Grant Program is open to all full-time teachers in the state of Arkansas. Educators who apply are considered twice a year on a competitive basis and are evaluated by a committee of fellow teachers.
The ASTA Teacher Scholarship and Classroom Grant Program will accept scholarship and grant applications until March 31, 2022 available at astapro.org.
