After 29 years directing the Junior Cotillion program for five counties in Arkansas and teaching nearly 10,000 students, Susan Humphries, director for National League of Junior Cotillions-Greater Arkansas Chapters, announced she will retire.
She has taught NLJC classes in five counties in Arkansas – Garland (Hot Springs), Clark (Arkadelphia), Faulkner (Conway), Saline (Benton/Bryant) and Texarkana. The NLJC program provides creative, enjoyable ways to teach young people the value of treating others with honor, dignity and respect, Humphries said.
“I have been so immensely blessed in all of these years by past students contacting me during high school, college or after a career achievement, thanking me for what they learned in my classes. They always proceed to give me specific examples of these skills enhancing their opportunity for achieving their goals,” she said. “I want to personally thank all of the families that have entrusted me to add another educational opportunity to their children’s’ portfolios. I am very grateful to these families for their positive support and participation in our program.
“After almost 30 years, I now have parents that were former students; this is my highest compliment. These parents want their children to have the same experiences they had as a child in our program.”
Humphries said she doesn’t want the program to cease in this community. The NLJC national office in Charlotte, North Carolina, will hold a new director training in August. Upon approval by the national office, the new director can begin classes in late September or October.
“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of these skills to our young adults,” Humphries said. “Also, this is extremely rewarding for the director. One should never regret the opportunity to enhance a child’s life in any manner possible. If you have such a desire, please do not let this program end in your area.”
She requested that anyone interested in succeeding her as director to contact her at susan.humphries@nljc.com. The email should include in which town applicants are interested in serving;, why they want to pursue being an NLJC director; and their contact information.
Humphries said she is willing to assist any new director during their first season in any way she can.
For more details about Junior Cotillion, visit www.facebook.com/ conway, or www.nljc.com/chapter/faulknercounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.