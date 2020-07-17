Susan Humphries, Director of National League of Junior Cotillions-Conway chapter. announced the fall Cotillion schedule has been cancelled. Hopes are that classes can be scheduled for the spring of 2021.
“With regard to the coronavirus and the restrictions in place that will adversely affect the hands-on Cotillion instruction, I have decided that the only prudent course of action is to postpone the season of events until possibly the spring of 2021. All state health department regulations must be considered for any future dates as well,” Humphries said. “After consulting my Advisory Board members and some parents that have been in contact with me, the consensus was in favor of waiting to see how things progress.
“Teaching Cotillion has always come from our hearts; we truly love our Cotillion students and families. Their safety is of the highest importance and we feel that postponing until things are more certain is the wisest decision at this time. The envelopes for the invitations are already addressed and will be held until future dates can be determined.”
For updates, visit the Junior Cotillion Facebook pages and website. If a future schedule in the spring is possible, the new dates will be posted on the webpage under the classes tab at www.nljc.com/chapter/faulknercounty. Facebook posts will be at www.facebook.com/nljc.conway.
Boys and girls who join Junior Cotillion meet once a month during the school year for five classes. The class is instructive in etiquette, covering topics such as telephone manners, paying and receiving compliments, acknowledging gifts, making polite conversation, table manners, respect, sports etiquette and self-confidence skills. In addition, they follow a program of dance instruction at each function, learning all standard ballroom dances such as the waltz, foxtrot, swing, and cha cha, plus the latest popular dances. After the five classes, the Junior Cotillion sponsors a semi-formal spring ball, which features favors, decorations, prizes and dance cards.
Parents who are interested in receiving an invitation can still send their child’s name, current grade and school and address to susan.humphries@nljc.com. Cotillion is open to any sixth- through ninth-grade boy or girl in the area.
“This has been the most difficult decision of our 28 years of Cotillion. Thank you to our Cotillion families for their understanding and positive support of the program. And to our students, we hope to see you all very soon,” Humphries said.
