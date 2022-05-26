The National League of Junior Cotillions-Faulkner County chapter has announced the Best-Mannered Teachers for 2021-2022.
The recipients of the award are Jim Stone Elementary School teacher Sherri Pillow, nominated by student Jace Gruchalski; Ruth Doyle Middle School teacher Erin Adams, nominated by Evie Fulmer; and Carl Stuart Middle School teacher Marci Starkey, nominated by Jeffery Tan.
Susan Humphries, director of the local Junior Cotillion, said: “The students in our program were excited about being part of the selection process. They wanted to honor teachers who exemplify the etiquette and manners being taught in our program."
Those receiving the awards were nominated by Junior Cotillion students who wrote an essay about a teacher they have had from kindergarten to present. The criteria for selection included their positive characteristics, how the teacher shows courtesy and respect for students and why the person is a good role model.
"I have a wonderful group of students who participate in the Cotillion program and I feel it is important to let the community know that these students recognize and appreciate those who make a positive contribution toward their growth," Humphries said. “Our students are learning how to act and treat others with honor, dignity, and respect. It is equally important that they learn to recognize these attributes in others that promote honor, dignity, and respect.”
Teachers have said they feel honored by the students’ remarks in the essays. Many teachers have expressed not always knowing the impact being made on their students, and the essays remind them of that impact, which inspires them even more to be the best role model for every student, Humphries said.
The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide, teaching them skills that promote honor, dignity and respect to others and themselves. The local program began in 1993.
For information regarding the local chapter, or to receive an invitation for your child for the 2022-2023 season, contact Humphries at susan.humphries@nljc.com or visit the website www.nljc.com/chapter/faulknercounty.
