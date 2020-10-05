Elvia Fragstein last gasped for air near Little Rock after two Pine Bluff teens kidnapped her from the Conway Commons shopping center on July 7, 2018, according to a statement the older murder suspect gave police.
Tacori D. Mackrell, now 20, was 18 years old when he and his then-16-year-old cousin, Robert Smith III, kidnapped Fragstein from the shopping center in Conway. The two are both charged with capital murder, kidnapping, robbery and theft of property after the 72-year-old woman reportedly was kidnapped in broad daylight on the afternoon in question.
The death-penalty trial against Mackrell began Thursday and continued through Monday afternoon. Twentieth Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout called two witnesses to the stand Monday as they introduced two statements made by Mackrell to police following the Wooster woman’s disappearance.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chad Wooley was the first witness to take the stand Monday.
While the lieutenant was on the stand, the 20th Judicial District prosecutor introduced Mackrell’s first statement to police.
The capital murder suspect first denied ever being in Conway but later admitted he went to Conway with his aunt, LaTasha Smith, after Wooley showed him a series of cell phone pings that showed he was in Conway on the day in question. The cell phone pings also showed Mackrell heading back toward Pine Bluff at the same time an Arkansas State Police trooper ran the tags off Fragstein’s vehicle the day she went missing, according to the recorded statement played before the jury Monday morning.
The next day, the Pine Bluff man admitted to Wooley and Conway Police Department Detective Brian Williams that he and his younger cousin played a role in Fragstein’s disappearance.
Williams took to the stand Monday afternoon as prosecutors introduced the second recorded statement.
In the recorded statement, Mackrell changes his story multiple times, at times saying Robert “showed up” at the shopping center and later saying a “Caucasian man” threatened the cousins and forced them to kidnap Fragstein.
Fragstein was reported missing shortly after midnight on July 8, 2018, by her husband, Helmut Fragstein. Helmut had tried during the evening hours on July 7 to report his wife missing to Conway police. However, he was referred to FCSO because he and his wife lived out in the county. Four days after the missing person investigation began, a farmer in Jefferson County spotted the missing 72-year-old Wooster woman’s body lying facedown in the ditch off Gibb Anderson Road.
According to the recorded statement played before jurors Monday afternoon, Detective Williams showed Mackrell pictures of Fragstein’s body after it was found to show the then-18-year-old that authorities knew more about the case than they initially told him.
Mackrell started breathing heavily during the July 16, 2018, interview as Wooley and Williams said he would soon be taken from the Jefferson County Detention Center to the Faulkner County Detention Center on kidnapping and theft of property charges. Mackrell also sounded emotional after authorities told him he was under investigation for capital murder. At this point, the Pine Bluff resident said he would talk to investigators about what happened if they allowed him to stay at the jail in Pine Bluff one more night.
Once he got the OK to stay in Jefferson County an additional night before being transferred to Faulkner County, Mackrell could be heard in the recording saying a man at the shopping center held up a .357 revolver and ordered the two Pine Bluff teens to “put her in the back.”
Mackrell also told police that he tied up Elvia using his belt and his cousin’s belt, according to the recording.
Authorities were also given mixed statements about what happened to the Wooster woman’s vehicle and what the “Caucasian man” who allegedly orchestrated the attack told the Pine Bluff teens to do.
During the July 16, 2018, interview, Lt. Wooley asked Mackrell when he last heard Elvia complain of pain.
According to Mackrell’s statement, they were “close to Little Rock” near “the rocks” when he last heard Elvia moan.
“I heard a noise … it was like a little groan,” he said.
Immediately after telling police the Wooster woman moaned in pain in the floorboard of her silver 2013 Honda CR-V, Mackrell asked Wooley and Williams if they thought he would “have to do a lot of time.”
“I can do a couple years, but I can’t be gone too long,” he said at one point during the interview.
Williams, who was introduced as an expert witness in cell phone extractions, was also the detective who extracted data off Mackrell’s cell phone.
In one of the text messages sent by Mackrell to his girlfriend, Eriya Evans, the Pine Bluff resident said he got $60 out of a purse. According to the text message introduced as evidence Monday afternoon, Mackrell told his girlfriend he kept half the money and bought $20 in gas while his younger cousin kept the other $30.
Prosecutors expect to call state medical examiner Stephen Erickson to the stand on Tuesday before resting their case.
The defense team — attorneys William “Bill” James Jr. and Jeff Rosenzweig — said they plan to call two witnesses on their client’s behalf on Wednesday. The defense attorneys also hinted they may exercise Mackrell’s right to testify in the capital murder case against him later this week.
Prosecutors have called a total of 23 witnesses to the stand over a three-day period.
Testimony in the death-penalty trial will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
