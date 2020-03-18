District court proceedings over the next week have been canceled and residents previously subpoenaed for jury duty are temporarily relieved amid the coronavirus outbreak.
District Judge Chris R. Carnahan announced on Tuesday that all Faulkner County and Conway district court hearings scheduled between March 23-27 would be rescheduled to prevent spreading COVID-19 in Faulkner County.
“After conferring with his healthcare team, President Trump [on Monday] indicated that gatherings of more than 10 people should not take place. Because normal court hearings at the district court level involve several dozen persons at a minimum, Division II is rescheduling all hearings for next week except first appearances so that bail can be set in criminal matters,” Carnahan said of the decision to delay court proceedings.
First appearance hearings are conducted via video conference from Faulkner County Detention Center Unit II to the Conway District Court building at 1:30 p.m. Mondays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Plea and arraignment hearings scheduled in District Court Division II for Monday, March 23 are now set for 8:30 a.m. May 20. Traffic court and other criminal trials previously scheduled for March 24 and March 26 along with small claims and civil docket cases, which were scheduled for March 25, will be rescheduled as well. These dates will be announced at a later time and parties involved “will be notified by the Court of their new time,” Carnahan said.
Other cancelations will likely be announced in the near future.
“[A] more comprehensive list of rescheduled dates in all likelihood will be announced in the coming days to cover both Division I and Division II,” he said.
The Conway District Court building, located at 810 Parkway St. in downtown Conway, remains open to the public at this time. However, there are instructions posted on the door reminding individuals to keep a safe distance from others and court personnel.
Officials in circuit court are also monitoring the coronavirus outbreak closely and rescheduling hearings when necessary.
Upon announcing all county officers would be closed to the public, County Judge Jim Baker also placed restrictions on those allowed to enter the Faulkner County Justice Building, located at 510 South German Lane in Conway.
Restrictions imposed including barring all individuals not listed on the docket or previously subpoenaed for court from entering the building. The county judge has now relieved all prospective jurors from appearing in court over the next three weeks.
David Clark, the 20th Judicial District administrative judge, said court officials are committed to monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and imposing procedures to keep residents and court staff healthy.
Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson said he was pleased with the restrictions imposed to help maintain the public’s health while also keeping necessary cases moving through the court system.
“We are thankful for Judge Baker’s common sense approach in handling this situation,” he said. “These are not easy decisions to make. However, we are committed to ensuring that criminal defendants and victims receive fair hearings within statutory time frames.”
Despite serious health concerns, Clark said certain hearings and other court functions must continue.
“For instance, criminal defendants will still receive prompt hearings and emergency motions and orders will still be reviewed and heard,” he said. “However, each court is taking steps to reschedule matters that can be heard at a later time.”
Due to the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Teen Court meetings and proceedings are suspended through March 30.
Court officials will update those affected following that court date on what the next move will be, Circuit Court Division II and Juvenile Court Judge Troy Braswell Jr. said.
“Meanwhile, our staff will continue to meet with youth and families in smaller settings to ensure we continue to provide important services to the community,” he said, adding that all necessary court proceedings will continue as scheduled. “This is obviously a fluid situation. We are watching the news just like everyone else. We will be prepared for whatever guidelines are put in place. We are dedicated to fulfilling our duties and responsibilities. We are also thankful for the screening and security provided by Sheriff Tim Ryals and his entire staff. Their support and hard work is vital to the administration of justice.”
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office administrators enacted several safety protocols amidst the coronavirus outbreak to prevent COVID-19 spreading to inmates housed in Unit I and Unit II.
Imposed restrictions include:
• Anyone entering the detention centers (deputies, officers, offenders, repairmen, etc.) must be approved by Cpt. Riedmueller, who oversees the jail.
• Arrestees and other individuals will have their temperature taken and must complete a questionnaire/screening to ensure they are not a health risk.
• In-person visitations are temporarily suspended.
• Bond agents will not be allowed inside the jail to speak with detainees, and bond paperwork must be completed in the lobby.
Circuit Judge H.G. Foster has also canceled several court proceedings.
Monday’s court docket will be “pared down.” All cases that do not require an immediate hearing will be rescheduled and tolled “pursuant to rule 28.3.”.
“It is anticipated that most cases will be handled in this manner, but at this point, we reasonably expect a heavily pared-down docket for that day,” Foster said in a notice to the Administrative Office of the Courts. “Any attorneys, or parties, who have specific health concerns and would like their cases continued, if they are not already continued, may make a request and the Court will decide.”
The domestic court docket scheduled to be heard before the court on March 26 will be handled similarly, he said.
Jury trials previously set for April 2 and 3 in Foster’s court will also be rescheduled.
The Administrative Office of the Courts has a detailed list of cancelations and delays for districts across the state available at www.arcourts.gov/news/judiciary-closings-cancellations-changes.
