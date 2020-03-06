Zachery Scott Keesee was sentenced to life in prison Friday afternoon after a Faulkner County jury found him guilty of capital murder in the 2018 shooting death of Leonel “Leo” Panduro.
The 27-year-old Maumelle man was 24 years old when he was charged as an accomplice to capital murder and was picked up by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in late May 2018 at the Eagle Pass, Texas, border crossing.
After 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout called 40 witnesses to the stand throughout the week-long trial, defense attorneys Robert M. Golden and Charles D. Hancock argued that prosecutors had not met their burden of linking Keesee to Panduro’s murder.
“The circumstances were not premeditated. They were chaotic,” Golden said of the May 8, 2018, shooting.
The defense attorney claimed his client should not be held accountable in the 48-year-old Whitewater, Wisconsin, man’s killing, because there was no evidence that showed he directed co-defendants Christopher Bynum and Andrew Morstain to murder Panduro.
“He’s the nucleus of this … Zach’s the one’s with his hands in everything,” Crews said in her closing arguments.
As she stood before the jury, Crews reminded the jury that Keesee was laughing about his situation while behind bars in the Tom Bowles Detention Center in Eagle Pass, Texas. The Maumelle man would call his sister and ask how many “likes” he got on Facebook after he posted his location upon learning he was wanted by police. She also pointed out that shortly before Panduro was murdered, Keesee told one of his girlfriends he would not be able to see her for a while, adding that he had an issue with Panduro and he was “getting [his] boys from Texas to take care of the problem.”
Keesee attempted to turn the woman against Panduro by telling her the Wisconsin man threatened to cut his fingers off.
Bynum and Morstain are both from Texas.
Nearly two hours of recorded jailhouse conversations between Keesee and his family members were presented before the jury Thursday afternoon. Throughout his conversations with his sister, Sara Marbury, Keesee instructed her to track down various phone numbers and the two would laugh about various posts to Keesee’s social media accounts. However, once Keesee learned Morstain had also been arrested near the U.S. border while attempting to cross back over to Mexico, Keesee’s attitude shifted.
“It was all fun and games on the jail calls until what?” Crews asked rhetorically before pointing out that Keesee instructed his sister to pull up news articles related to Morstain’s arrest and the allegations against the two when he found out Morstain faced a murder charge in connection to the Days Inn shooting.
Panduro was shot multiple times shortly before 6 a.m. in Room 106 at the Days Inn motel in Conway. Three of the wounds were “kill shots,” Crews said.
The 20th Judicial District prosecutor said it was clear Keesee was using the business — Izikea LLC — he and a man named Frankie “as the basis for [the] conspiracy.”
A journal found in Panduro’s personal belongings in a motel room across the street also listed Keesee’s sister, Rachel Walls, along with his mother, Sherri. The two women reportedly would send over payments to Frankie on Keesee’s behalf.
Marbury and Walls were granted immunity on Tuesday so that prosecutors could question them about the case. Prior to receiving immunity, the sisters claimed their rights under the Fifth Amendment and refused to testify so as not to incriminate themselves.
A U-Haul pickup truck that was rented for Izikea LLC and signed for by Sherri was seen on video at the Days Inn moments before the shooting. It was also recovered within two blocks from the three-bay garage Keesee stashed his BMW in. Inside the BMW, authorities found Morstain’s bloody jeans, ammo, body armor, drugs and firearms.
The bloody jeans had both Panduro’s and Morstain’s blood on them, Arkansas State Crime Lab DNA Analyst Jennifer Beaty said.
“This was clearly a planned killing,” Crews said, pointing to the fact that Panduro was killed shortly before 6 a.m. May 8, 2018, and the three suspects were in Sherwood by 6:45 a.m. Keesee’s mother called in sick from work at 7 a.m. by indicating she had “a family emergency.”
Sherri is an engineering instructor at Maumelle High School.
“It was a family emergency because Zachery Keesee had his boys gun a man down … a family emergency,” Crews said in her closing. “What Sherri Keesee calls a family emergency, the state of Arkansas calls capital murder.”
The Maumelle educator’s vehicle is later captured by nearby surveillance cameras in Sherwood picking up the suspects Marbury’s husband’s shop.
Throughout the case, prosecutors referred to Keesee as the CEO of the enterprise that sold drugs and killed Panduro.
“Mr. Keesee was the CEO of murder,” Hout said in his closing statements.
Not only was Panduro murdered, but other individuals were put in danger because of Keesee’s “enterprise” as well, Hout said.
“The bullets [during the May 8, 2018, shooting] were going though the walls of the hotel,” he said. “People were in danger.”
Though the defense team had argued prosecutors had not linked Keesee to the crime, Hout said the LLC linked Keesee to the vehicles that brought Bynum and Morstain to the Days Inn moments before Panduro was shot to death. The Maumelle man also had packages of narcotics shipped to his sister’s residence and became angry when Panduro picked up a package before he had the chance to tell his sister not to let him leave with it.
Hout also noted that a credit card listed under the LLC’s name was found with Panduro’s belongs, along with a bag containing 994.6 grams of methamphetamine.
Moments before the jury left the courtroom to begin its deliberations, Hout read to them a statement Keesee made to his sister upon learning his enterprise would face murder charges. “You understand my whole world’s falling apart right now,” Keesee had told his sister.
The jury deliberated for 1 hour and 41 minutes Friday afternoon before ultimately finding Keesee guilty of capital murder.
No witnesses were called for sentencing purposes because in Arkansas, a capital murder conviction can carry one of two punishments: death or life in prison without parole. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in Keesee’s case.
Keesee’s mother is scheduled to stand trial for her alleged involvement in the case in September. The Maumelle educator faces a hindering apprehension or prosecution charge in the matter. Morstain is scheduled to stand trial on a capital murder charge in November for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Bynum pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in December in Faulkner County Circuit Court and was subsequently sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
