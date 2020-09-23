Five more jurors were selected as of Wednesday evening to serve on the capital murder case against Tacori D. Mackrell.
Bringing in five more jurors – four women and one man – brings the total number of those selected to serve on the death penalty case to seven. Jury selection in the capital murder case against Mackrell began Monday morning and could run through next week.
Court officials hope to begin the trial on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The 20-year-old Pine Bluff man is accused of capital murder, a Class Y felony; kidnapping, a Class Y felony; robbery, a Class B felony; and theft of property; a Class C felony; for his alleged involvement in the July 2018 disappearance and death of Elvia Fragstein.
The 72-year-old Wooster woman was reported missing by her husband, Helmut, after she did not return home from shopping in Conway on the day in question. Elvia told her husband she would return home from shopping by 5 p.m. July 7.
Helmut previously told the Log Cabin he was immediately concerned for his wife when she did not return home when she said she would because the couple was very prompt with its time management.
The Faulkner Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office launched a missing person’s investigation. However, the missing person’s investigation turned into a murder investigation after Elvia’s body was found – in a wooded area along Gibb Anderson Road in rural Jefferson County.
Helmut has said he would always remember his wife’s smile and the last kiss he and Elvia shared with is soulmate before she disappeared.
“She is the most gently, generous, compassionate person that you could meet,” he said the day Mackrell and his younger cousin, Robert L. Smith III, were ordered by District Judge David L. Reynolds to remain behind bars without bond. “If Elvia walked over grass and it bent, she will go back and righten the grass because she is such an angel.”
An autopsy report revealed in August 2018 that Elvia died of strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head and cervical spine.
Twentieth Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout are seeking the death penalty in the case against Mackrell, who was 18 years old at the time he and then-16-year-old Smith allegedly kidnapped and killed Fragstein. Prosecutors have said they are seeking the death penalty in the case against Mackrell because the Wooster woman was killed for “pecuniary gain” and because the murder “was committed in an especially cruel or depraved manner.”
Because of his age at the time he was accused in the Fragstein case, Smith cannot face the death penalty.
Given the nature of the case, and with COVID-19 courtroom restrictions, prosecutors and defense attorneys William “Bill” James Jr. and Jeff Rosenzwig are questioning four potential jurors at a time during voire dire.
Jury selection continued into the evening hours Wednesday. Voire dire for the third panel had not concluded by press time Wednesday.
