Jury selection in the capital murder case against Tacori D. Mackrell continued into the evening hours on Monday and is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.
The 20-year-old Pine Bluff resident is charged with capital murder, kidnapping, robbery and theft of property for his alleged involvement in the July 2018 strangulation death of Elvia Fragstein.
The 72-year-old Wooster woman went missing on July 7, 2018. Authorities said she went missing from the Conway Commons shopping center parking lot on the afternoon in question and that her body was found in a wooded area along Gibb Anderson Road in Jefferson County four days later.
Mackrell has been charged alongside his cousin, Robert L. Smith III, in the Fragstein case.
Before voire dire (jury selection) began Monday morning, the defense team presented a motion before the court regarding the jury selection process and its ability to strike prospective jurors using peremptory challenges given the smaller panels. Typically, the court would bring in about 12 prospective jurors at a time. However, due to the nature of this case along with COVID-19 social distancing protocols, the defense team (attorneys William “Bill” James Jr. and Jeff Rosenzweig) and prosecutors (20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout) are questioning four potential jurors at a time.
The peremptory challenge process refers to dismissing or excusing a potential juror after questioning the panel without having to give reason. The prosecution is able to use 10 strikes, and the defense team is able to excuse 12 potential jurors using peremptory challenge during the jury selection process. Other potential jurors can be excused prior to this step if both sides agree the potential juror has a conflict with sitting as a juror on the case or if the judge rules in favor of one side's arguments.
Given the smaller panel sizes, the defense team asked Circuit Judge Troy Braswell to consider qualifying “a sufficient number of prospective jurors to account for all peremptory challenges for the regular and alternate jurors,” before executing the peremptory challenge process. This would mean qualifying at least 12 prospective jurors before exercising the peremptory challenge and striking potential jurors from serving on the case. Currently, voire dire has lasted about three hours for each four-person panel.
Braswell ultimately ruled against the defense team’s request, saying the jury selection process already is “stressful for jurors without even knowing the content of the case” prior to being questioned during voire dire.
The first panel of four was called in at 10:11 a.m.
Hout questioned the group first, and asked each prospective juror to be “completely honest from your heart” when answering questions before explaining what types of cases qualify as death penalty cases.
A defendant charged with capital murder does not automatically face the death penalty. A defendant in a capital murder case can only face the death penalty if prosecutors are able to prove one or more aggravating circumstances played a role in the victim’s death.
When it was time for the defense team to question jurors, James reminded the potential jurors that they must also consider any mitigating circumstances in the case and determine if those factors outweigh the aggravating circumstances.
Both sides also questioned each juror about whether they would be comfortable with sentencing Mackrell to death if they found he was guilty. Not only would all 12 jurors have to agree on a death penalty sentence over life imprisonment, but they would each be required to sign a notice that officials would use to “affix a death warrant” as well, Hout said.
While some prospective jurors said they would be able to do this if the state met its burden of proof, others said they could not sign the document if it came to that point.
“I don’t think that the death penalty is justified,” one woman said.
Officials began questioning a third panel around 5:15 p.m. Voire dire in the third group continued until about 8:45 p.m. At the end of the day, one juror had been selected to serve in the Fragstein case.
