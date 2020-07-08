The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the way most entities conduct their regular business, including the courts.
With a long list of jury trials set to be held later this year, officials are looking at hosting jury trials at venues other than the Justice Building to allow for social distancing and to keep the justice system moving in a timely manner.
Anyone summoned to appear in court already is required to wear a face mask. Officials have also limited the number of people allowed in a courtroom at a given time. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, 20th Judicial District prosecutors have rescheduled several jury trials, including two capital murder trials where the state is seeking a death penalty.
Twentieth Judicial District circuit judges Troy Braswell and David Clark were appointed by Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp to serve on a committee to examine the impact the coronavirus pandemic has made on the courts.
One of the larger concerns the two noted was the timing to allow jury trials to resume after courts were temporarily closed to in-person hearings.
“The United States Constitution and the Arkansas Constitution provide for the right to a jury trial in certain civil cases as well as criminal cases. Despite the seriousness of the current health pandemic, the courts must ensure that litigants, criminal defendants and the State of Arkansas have their rights protected. Unfortunately, we have had to continue several jury trials during the last few months,” Braswell told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The re-opening of courts will allow us to move forward as needed.”
Many hearings have been conducted using a video streaming service, Clark has said. However, not all hearings can be conducted remotely.
Officials have begun seeking other avenues to allow larger hearings, specifically jury trials, to resume amid coronavirus concerns and social distancing protocols.
“We are dedicated to creating the right balance of safety for our community and upholding constitutional rights,” Braswell said. “As with most large venues, we will be required to follow safety protocols and social distancing for those in the courtroom. Due to these restrictions being in place for some time, I contacted Mayor Bart Castleberry to identify alternative locations to conduct jury orientations and jury trials We are thankful for his willingness to engage the courts and provide options during this difficult time.”
Moving forward, jury trials will likely be held in either the Conway Expo and Event Center, the McGee Center, the Don Owen Sports Center or another larger venue.
“We are currently reviewing all options and scheduling all logistical hurdles,” Braswell said.
Residents who have already been through jury orientation can expect to be contacted by the court via email, text or U.S. mail regarding any changes to dates they have been called to as prospective jurors. Other residents could be summoned as prospective jurors by the end of the month.
While the process certainly is different than jury trials previously held in Faulkner County, officials said they are working toward an organized approach to get trials back on track.
“This is new grounds for the courts. We have not faced an issue like this in recent memory,” Braswell said. “We understand that this pandemic has created hardship and uncertainty for many people. Our goal is to protect constitutional rights while also exercising sound discretion as we slowly re-open courts. I respectfully ask that citizens called for jury duty remain calm and patient. As always, please contact the president judge’s office with any questions or concerns. We will get through this together.”
