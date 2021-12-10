The Department of Justice announced Thursday it has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program. Funding will support efforts across the country to address violent crime, including the gun violence that is often at its core. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration was awarded $142,193 to administer PSN grant funds in the Eastern District of Arkansas.
The Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will administer the 88 grant awards, which are being made to designated fiscal agents to support local PSN projects that work in partnership with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.
“This latest Project Safe Neighborhoods grant is critical to addressing the violent crime threatening cities and towns all across our country,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said. “Ensuring the safety of all Americans is the highest priority for the Department of Justice, but when it comes to violent crime, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution. We have to work closely with local public safety agencies as well as community organizations to craft individual strategies unique to each community’s needs. Programs like Project Safe Neighborhoods and the funding it provides allow us to do just that.”
“Since the mass shooting crime at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock on July 1, 2017, our office has made the PSN initiative one of our highest priorities,” Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said. “Since that time, we have focused much of our resources to protect public safety through adopting cases originated by state authorities as well as working with our federal law enforcement agency partners to investigate and prosecute defendants who are armed career criminals, career offenders, or who have committed significant violations of federal gun laws. This award to the Eastern District of Arkansas will enable law enforcement agencies to enhance community outreach in communities significantly impacted by violent crime to further the effectiveness of our efforts to combat violent crime.”
Ross said: “It is my belief that community outreach will help to foster dialogue and build trust between law enforcement and the communities it serves, resulting in increased safety and effective policing.”
Grant funds will support enforcement-related activities to reduce firearms violence in cities and towns in the Eastern District of Arkansas. Projects will also support efforts to reduce the recidivism, training, and community outreach.
“Investing in our communities, supporting victims and building a justice system that both keeps people safe and earns their trust – these are mutually reinforcing goals that stand at the heart of Project Safe Neighborhoods,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Amy L. Solomon for OJP said. “The Office of Justice Programs is pleased to join with our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, and with jurisdictions across the country, as we work together to meet the challenges of crime and violence and achieve our shared aspirations of public safety and community trust.”
In May 2021, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced a new effort to reduce violent crime, including the gun violence that is often at its core. Integral to that effort was the reinvigoration of PSN, a two-decade old evidence-based and community-oriented program focused on reducing violent crime. The updated PSN approach, outlined in the department’s Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime issued by Deputy Attorney General Monaco, is guided by four key principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities and measuring the results of our efforts. The fundamental goal is to reduce violent crime, not simply to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions.
This fall, U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the country have enhanced their violent crime reduction efforts to ensure alignment with the department’s comprehensive violent crime reduction strategy. U.S. Attorneys’ Offices have engaged in outreach to law enforcement and other agencies and organizations serving communities to identify the most significant drivers of violence in their districts. Working together with a broad coalition of stakeholders, the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices are addressing the most pressing violent crime issues in their district to make our neighborhoods safer for all.
PSN programs are led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in collaboration with local public safety agencies, community stakeholders and other agencies and organizations that work to reduce violent crime.
