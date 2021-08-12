Quorum Court committees met Tuesday night, laying the groundwork for ordinances which will come before the full court at its meeting next week. A significant amount of effort across committees was the planning, in this case early-stage planning, for spending of the CARES Act and American Recovery Plan federal money the county has received, at $1.2 million and $24 million respectively.
Spending considerations extend past places to spend the money, but have to include consideration as to the rules framing the intended purpose of the funds. American Recovery Act funds especially have fairly narrow restrictions requiring expenses to by COVID-pandemic related.
Budget and Finance
The Budget Committee meeting, the first committee meeting of the evening, ended with a round-table discussion of spending of the two funds. Committee chair Justice John Pickett encouraged justices present outside committee members to join in the discussion, which began with a briefing by County Attorney Phillip Murphy regarding the federal framework for spending the funds.
The discussion centered on essentially three points: The provision for “premium pay” for essential workers during the pandemic, what existing proposed or considered county projects could benefit from the fund, and how to organize the needs, wants and expectations for the fund through Quorum Court apportionment.
The $24 million from the American Rescue Plan must be used by 2024 and spent by 2026, justices heard. A second point was the $1.2 million CARES Act funding, received last year, was designated for premium pay for essential workers.
Discussion was spent on how to organize needs, with Justice Randy Higgins encouraging justices to read up on American Rescue Plan framework. There was also a discussion about major projects in the county in relatively early phase, such as improved water and sewer for Wooster, and improved sewer for the Beaverfork area.
The majority of discussion went into providing premium-pay bonuses for county employees, and how that could be structured. Roughed out was a proposal initiated by Pickett that the pay periods in consideration were for employees beginning March 13, 2020, when the pandemic health-emergency was declared in the United States, through Aug. 31 of this year. This, Pickett explained, had been worked out with County Clerk Margaret Darter as reflecting 39 pay periods.
Further was the amount of money, as justices heard Conway County had provided $5,200 for its full-time employees. After some back-and-forth, a proposal was created for $5,500 in bonus for full-time county employees, and essentially half that for part-time employees.
The specifics, including the apportionment plan, are to be presented at the next committee meeting.
The Budget and Finance committee under routine business also forwarded a pay raise and an apportionment ordinance to the full court for vote. The pay raise ordinance was the same which had been tabled after the May meeting and includes an emergency clause to allow it to, if passed, go into effect immediately.
The apportionment ordinance included $80,320 being moved reflecting the change in medical service provision at the jail, recently passed by the court.
The meeting adjourned after an hour and a half, the longest committee meeting of the evening.
Courts and Public Safety
The committee heard from its chair, Justice Higgins, that the county had closed earlier that day on the county animal shelter building.
The discussion from there was how to construct a board to provide oversight of shelter operations. Proposed, tentatively, was to have initially an advisory board, which would include a Quorum Court member, for setting up the shelter, and this would transition to an administrative board, again including a court member, to oversee day-to-day operations of the shelter.
Justice Rose Roland asked if any of the American Recovery Plan funds could be used in shelter construction. This is still being investigated, she was told.
Recovery Plan funding came up again as justices reviewed the county’s COVID-19 response, both to-date and possible impacts from the Delta variant surge.
Justice and committee member Tyler Lachowsky proposed a stand-alone committee be formed of the entire court to meet “as a whole” in a stand-alone meeting each month to oversee fund apportionment. His proposal included an ordinance he had prepared.
Concerns were an “as a whole” committee, essentially a second Quorum Court meeting, and its legality, as well as the additional expense of a second Quorum Court meeting each month. The proposed ordinance, was tabled pending further study. Saline County has apparently formed a stand-alone “as a whole” committee which Lachowsky said he would investigate to see how legal standards were met.
Personnel
Personnel committee had an interesting procedural turn.
The committee passed, with very little discussion, an ordinance to the full court on a format for departments requesting raises, including a requirement that raise request be made by-department and not in a single ordinance.
The second passages was regarding a parental leave policy, which ultimately passed. Chair Tyler Pearson had, over several months presented an ordinance for parental leave initially all-but identical to the state’s policy under “catastrophic leave.” This was tabled in debate each time.
Tuesday, Pearson presented a completely revised and much shorter ordinance which set 80 hours leave after childbirth, or 40 hours leave for adoption.
Justice Kris Kendrick asked for the ordinance to be tabled since its co-sponsor, alongside Pearson, Justice Justin Knight was not there to speak to the ordinance. Pearson moved for the ordinance to be moved to the court but did not receive a second, ending any debate. The committee then adjourned.
Committee member Pickett realized the ordnance proposal had not passed. When he found out it was due to a lack of second he told Pearson he had not heard the call for a second (Pickett was reviewing papers as Pearson made his proposal).
Pearson then re-convened the committee, calling out to Kendrick who had already left the table. “It’s been adjourned,” Kendrick, who had opposed the ordinance moving forward, said from the back of the room.
Pearson then re-proposed the ordinance to move to the full court, Pickett seconded, a vote was taken and passed without Kendrick, moving the ordinance to the court. The meeting then adjourned a second time.
Infrastructure committee
Infrastructure centered on a presentation from Justice Samuel Strain regarding roads in the count, notably in the Mayflower area, needing repair. His presentation included pictures of roads, including at least one case where a driveway culvert was blocked and forcing water onto the main road.
No road department presentation was made due to vacation, the committee was told.
