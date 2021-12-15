The Conway Police Department arrested a juvenile Monday night in connection to a series of anonymous text messages sent out to students of two different middle schools in Conway threatening violence against the schools.
Multiple students from both Ruth Doyle Middle School and Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School received text messages from a number with a 580 area code after school Monday that threatened a possible school shooting.
“We immediately began to check into the seriousness of these allegations and coordinated with school officials to ensure the safety of students and faculty members,” Conway Police Department officials said in a statement. “During our investigation, we were able to identify and arrest a juvenile associated with these threats.”
A student reported the text messages to a Conway Public Schools employee and the police quickly got involved after that, CPS spokesman Heather Kendrick said.
“We are very thankful to the police department,” Kendrick said. “They did a very thorough investigation into the situation.”
Multiple parents of the kids that received these messages posted screenshots and photos of the messages to the Ask Conway, Arkansas Facebook group. The screenshots, which have not been independently verified, indicate the text messages read: “Tomorrow i’m shooting up Bob Courtway Middle School. So tell ur Fellow Friends it’s gonna be Deadly” followed by a gun emoji pointing at a grinning face emoji.
One of the students that received the text message reportedly replied back asking who the sender was and the suspect responded saying “Ur school shooter .” with a grinning face emoji.
“We are grateful for [CPD’s] swift action and extensive investigation into this case,” the school district said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Thank you, Conway Police Department, for doing whatever it takes to ensure our students have a safe and caring environment at school every day.”
The two middle schools continued with their day as normal Tuesday but with additional police presence on both campuses to ensure the safety of students and staff.
“We would like to thank the Conway Public School District for working closely with us during this investigation,” CPD officials said. “Your help and cooperation are very much appreciated. As always, it is of our utmost concern to keep everyone safe.”
The Log Cabin Democrat reached out to the CPD for more information on the arrested juvenile but Public Information Officer Lacey Kanipe said she was not allowed to give out any information regarding the age, gender, school, etc. of the individual as it is an ongoing investigation. She said the CPD is still gathering supporting information on the situation.
