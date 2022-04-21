On Wednesday, the Juvenile Court for the 20th Judicial District was presented with the Community Partner of the Year award from the University of Central Arkansas Service Learning Program.
The UCA Service Learning Program is a course-based teaching and learning strategy that integrates meaningful community service with instruction and reflection to enrich the learning experience, teach civic responsibility and strengthen communities. The UCA Service Learning program is committed to excellence through the delivery of outstanding undergraduate and graduate education that remains current and responsive to the diverse needs of those it serves. Students, faculty and staff partner to create strong engagement with the local, national and global communities.
The Community Partner of the Year award goes to a nonprofit or government agency that has actively participated in UCA’s service-learning program and exhibited an ongoing commitment to the academic and personal development of UCA students, collaboration with UCA students and faculty on service-learning projects, concern for student development and advocacy for service-learning in the community.
In announcing the award, Lesley Graybeal, the director of Service-Learning, said: “With their variety of service-learning course partnerships, co-curricular partnerships, and other community partnerships, to say that the Faulkner County Juvenile Court ‘actively participates’ in anything is an understatement.
“Judge Troy Braswell’s leadership of the court has opened up countless opportunities for UCA students and court-involved youth to have transformative experiences together, and Chief of Staff Leeanna Brown’s hands-on guidance of service-learning students demonstrates what it really takes for a court to welcome the community in to the process of restoring youth. Some of the service-learning projects that the court has partnered on recently include a brochure of free and low-cost activities for youth, a mentoring curriculum, and an infographic detailing the court’s commitment to anti-racist interventions.”
Graybeal further explained, “the nomination particularly wanted to recognize Leeanna Brown for her mentorship of students and her passion for her work.”
“No matter how many projects and programs the court has, Leeanna is eager to brainstorm more ideas. She always takes time to meet with new service-learning students and volunteers for a thoughtful orientation that invites them to realize the humanity of juveniles going through the court system, and she makes the impact of students’ work clear,” Graybeal said. “UCA students are lucky to work with someone so deeply committed to Arkansas youth, among whom they can see themselves, their friends, and their family members.”
Judge Braswell and Brown accepted the award on behalf of the court.
“I am humbled for our court to win this amazing award,” Judge Braswell said. “This award is dedicated to our continued partnership with UCA and our staff that works tirelessly to provide positive outcomes for the youth in our community.”
Judge Braswell also explained that juvenile officers are often overlooked.
“They play a vital role in supporting court involved youth and their families. They come face to face with severe and prolonged trauma, dysfunction and pain,” Judge Braswell said. “Yet, our Juvenile Officers continue to show resilience and a commitment to leave a legacy of change and support. It’s not about being soft on kids, it’s about being smart.”
Brown, likewise, said she is proud of the court’s recognition and support it receives from community partners like UCA.
“Despite the negative opinions often expressed towards court involved youth, we are dedicated to developing new ways to make a difference. We owe it to the kids and to our community. We must be committed to providing a path back to a positive lifestyle,” she said.
Brown noted that the court has a long record of working with UCA through several programs such as tutoring, life skills mentors, girl’s book club, boy’s boxing/mentorship, theater and improv, financial literacy, writing workshop, researched-based mentoring and the 100 yard club.
The court accepts interns from UCA and is also assisting with a dissertation study on juvenile girls and their carrier barriers and interests.
Judge Braswell explained that the award showed why the court must be active in the community.
“We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines and merely wish things would get better,” he said. “We will continue to roll up our sleeves and work. Mrs. Brown’s leadership and compassion show why our court is dedicated to being a leader in juvenile justice.”
Those that are interested in volunteering with the juvenile court, are encouraged to contact the Juvenile Probation Office at 501-450-4924.
