The 20th Judicial District Juvenile Court and Carter’s Crew will host Unity in the Community from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Simon Park in Conway.
The program is a kick off to a new community partnership between Carter’s Crew and the Juvenile Court to provide services, supplies and support for families in the local community.
Carter’s Crew, founded in 2018 by Amber Govan, is a program tasked with reaching and supporting at risk youth by offering programming aimed at reducing violence and providing youth and families with an opportunity to better themselves and the community at large. Govan’s life experience inspired her to seek and receive federal, state and private funding for youth programming and community events like Unity in the Community.
Judge Troy Braswell, who presides over Juvenile Court said: “We continue to be dedicated to the youth of this community. We cannot afford to ignore the dysfunction and chaos that exists in the lives of so many of our children. It is imperative that we meet each child where they are and provide a real opportunity for rehabilitation and success.”
Govan believes that through this event, "we are meeting an unmet need amongst community members by providing access to food, supplies and resources."
"When people have the essential things that they need, violence and delinquency statistics are decreased. Decreased violence and delinquency promote an increase in community development efforts," Govan said. "We hope this event will be beneficial not only for the community but for all of the businesses and organizations providing services to community members.”
This community event will also be a kick off to a new court program run by Carter’s Crew titled “UN-Repeating the Cycle”, which is a 10 week program for court-involved youth that includes aggression replacement, social skills development, moral reasoning, conflict resolution, mentoring, job development and career readiness. The overall goal of UN-Repeating the Cycle is to reduce the number of violent crimes being committed by juveniles, reduce the rate of recidivism and to empower families to make significant life outcome changes.
Judge Braswell said: “I want to be clear, this is not about being soft on juvenile crime. This is about being smart with how we deal with the children in our community. Even the children who deserve and receive the harshest punishments will be back in our schools and the community. I owe it to each child, their family and this community to find new ways to offer a hand up and real chance to overcome.”
Currently, organizers have 30 vendors scheduled to appear to hand out supplies, food and information for families that may need support and encouragement.
The event is open to the public, and organizers are hopeful that business leaders, churches and neighbors will stop by to show their support. The event will also include hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken provided by The Magic Food Bus. Additionally, children will surely be excited about the free cotton candy, games and bounce houses at the event.
Govan said she is thankful for events like this and that “Carter’s Crew is truly grateful to be partnering with Judge Braswell and his office on the event and our soon to launch youth program."
"Judge Braswell is truly an advocate for the youth in this community,"she said. "We hope events like these re energize the community and remind us all that we are in this together. The kids in our communities are our future and it’s our responsibility to ensure they are equipped with what they need to be successful.”
Sunday’s event is open to the public and no registration is required. Sponsors for the event include the Juvenile Court for the 20th Judicial District, Jamison Alexander Success Center, Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, Magic Food Bus and HELLO Radio.
