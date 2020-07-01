Two people are still in the hospital following an apparent shooting that happened Tuesday night just outside of Greenbrier.
Jonathan Barber, 22, is in critical but stable condition and a juvenile “is also in the hospital and in stable condition,” Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Erinn Stone confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities were alerted of the shooting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after the victims drove from a residence on Laramie Road to the Doublebee’s gas station at the intersection of Highway 225 East and Highway 65 in Greenbrier seeking help.
Barker, the juvenile and two 19-year-old victims — Kriston Wise and Memory Luttrell — were each taken to local hospitals following the shooting incident. Wise and Luttrell have since been released, authorities said.
The group reportedly went to a residence in the 100 block of Laramie Road when “an altercation took place” between the group of four and a juvenile who lives at the residence in question, Stone said.
The juvenile who lives at the Laramie Road residence shot at the vehicle the group of four was in following the dispute and ultimately shot three of the people in the group, according to the sheriff's office.
After the shooting, the group drove about 10 miles to the Doublebee’s gas station seeking help.
The alleged shooter’s name and age have not yet been released.
“This incident is still under investigation,” Stone said. “We will continue to update as more details become available.”
It is unclear if the suspect has been arrested at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.