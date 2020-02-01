Two juveniles have been charged as adults alongside four other Conway residents following a drive-by shooting that reportedly occurred on Fairway Drive last month.
Lance Gilbert Jr. and William McDonald, both 17, have been formally charged as adults in Faulkner County Circuit Court with two counts of theft by receiving and one count of conveyance of a terroristic act. McDonald faces two additional misdemeanor counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Four other Conway residents; Danielle Elizabeth Slisz, 18; Gabriel Allen Lusk, 19; Jasmyne Daniella Cherry, 20; and Kevin Demond Ridgell Jr., 18; following the drive-by shooting that reportedly happened shortly after 8 a.m. along Fairway Drive.
As authorities began investigating, a witness flagged down officer Dennis Robertson, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man told police he saw Lusk get into a gray Scion about 10 minutes before the vehicle drove back through the area “and began firing at the house.”
There was a truck parked nearby from where the man flagged down officer Robertson. According to the man’s statement, “the shots were fired where the truck was located.”
While at the victims’ residence in the 200 block of Fairway Drive, police learned that one of the residents had stepped outside when the suspects began shooting at him.
A man who was standing in front of the residence that was shot at told police “his stepfather walked outside and someone shot at him.”
Following the shooting, the man’s stepfather left with his little sister.
According to an affidavit, authorities found a bullet sticking out of the victim’s windshield as well as other damages. Conway officers noted there were “two small holes near a window on the southeast corner of the house” that appeared to be from a .22 caliber round.
Officer Tanner Williams, who responded to a shots fired call on the same street the night before, aided in the investigation. While headed to the scene, he spotted a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle’s description. Once he spotted the vehicle, the officer pulled over the suspect vehicle, according to a report.
The vehicle eventually pulled over in the Rock Creek Apartments parking lot. As the driver, Slisz, slowed down, Ridgell jumped out of the car and ran from police, according to court documents.
“As I exited my vehicle, all doors of the vehicle began opening and all passengers began exiting,” Tanner wrote in his report. “To prevent any other occupants from fleeing, I drew my service weapon and Ofc. [Matthew] Boyd and I began instructing all occupants to get on the ground.”
After detaining the suspects, authorities reportedly learned the Jan. 18 shooting “was in retaliation from the shooting that had taken place the night before. Lusk was the target of the previous shooting, the affidavit states.
Court documents also reveal that Gilbert was wanted as “a person of interest” regarding a separate shooting that reportedly occurred two weeks prior on Azalea Loop.
Quandre Macon, 18, reportedly told his family that he caused the shooting.
According to an affidavit, the 18-year-old called the victims “to check on his siblings” after the shooting and “apologized, stating that it was his fault that the house was shot.”
Macon’s stepfather called police after Macon reportedly told him he “tried to get the guy yesterday or this morning.”
Online records show that Macon has not been charged at this time regarding the shooting incidents. Slisz, Lusk, Cherry, McDonald and Ridgell are each scheduled to appear Feb. 10 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding their alleged involvement in the recent shooting. A court date has not yet been set in Gilbert’s case.
