Two arrests have been made in the aftermath of two separate threats made against Vilonia School District (VSD) campuses in recent weeks, VSD officials announced.
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday, Vilonia Police Department Chief Brad McNew said his department made the arrests and that those arrested were juveniles. Their names were not released.
The first threat, made on Jan. 12, and the second on Jan. 17, prompted police responses by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and the Vilonia Police Department.
“The district is appreciative of the support from students and parents as the investigation was conducted,” the VSD announcement read. “Many thanks to the Vilonia Police Department for their work to ensure a safe learning environment for students.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, VSD received an “anonymous tip” on Jan. 17 “indicating a threat.”
“The district followed lock-out procedures until an adequate evaluation of the threat could be conducted,” the VSD statement on Jan. 17 read.
After investigation, law enforcement and district officials deemed the threat not credible. On Jan. 12, the FCSO patrolled VSD’s campuses while the Vilonia Police Department investigated another threat made that day.
