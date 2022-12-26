Dave Creek

Principals of Kanga Studio and Dave Creek Media entered into a definitive agreement Thursday to merge the operations of Kanga Studio under the Dave Creek Media Brand, effective Dec. 31, 2022. The Kanga Studio Team will become part of Dave Creek Media simultaneously with the merger.

Kanga Studio was founded by Drew Spurgers in 2011 with a focus on marketing consulting – helping small businesses with their marketing efforts.

