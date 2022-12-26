Principals of Kanga Studio and Dave Creek Media entered into a definitive agreement Thursday to merge the operations of Kanga Studio under the Dave Creek Media Brand, effective Dec. 31, 2022. The Kanga Studio Team will become part of Dave Creek Media simultaneously with the merger.
Kanga Studio was founded by Drew Spurgers in 2011 with a focus on marketing consulting – helping small businesses with their marketing efforts.
“I started the company at the request of a friend and client,” Spurgers, Founder and CEO of Kanga Studio, said. “During the past 11 years, we have clarified and focused our talents on video, design, and promotion. As a result of focusing on those talents, we’ve grown into a talented team of professionals I’ve been proud to lead.”
Dave Creek Media was launched in 2017 by former Acxiom executives, co-founders Glenn Crockett and Jeff Standridge, with an initial focus on sales coaching and consulting.
“We quickly transitioned to offering marketing services based on the needs of the market,” Crockett, CEO of Dave Creek Media, said. “Today we offer full marketing systems and have a team of over two dozen talented and specialized people.”
This is not the first merger for Dave Creek Media. In 2020 they merged with Bigger Picture Marketing, whose former owner, Jakob Michaelis, now serves as Dave Creek Media’s Chief Strategy Officer. Additionally, Dave Creek Media began offering franchises earlier this year and currently has two franchisees – one in the Little Rock Metropolitan area and one in Northwest Arkansas.
Both Crockett and Spurgers are confident that this merger is the perfect example of the sum of two parts being greater than the whole. Marrying Kanga Studio’s creative talent with Dave Creek Media’s connected marketing architecture will create one strong company – a force in the marketplace, with almost three dozen talented team members, all of whom are focused on helping businesses grow.
Although the merger is effective on Dec. 31, the teams have already begun the process of planning for the combined operations to form one stronger team, ready to serve current and future clients well.
