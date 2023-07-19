Kawaii Boba House, Arkansas’ largest boba tea chain, shut down all four locations in Conway, Little Rock and Hot Springs on Thursday and employees allege that they were not notified about the closures.
Employees took to social media after the closure voicing their frustration with the situation, alleging the owner, Zhen Lei Cao, who goes by the English name Paul Grass, did not pay them for their last two weeks of work.
“We woke up employed and went to sleep jobless with no pay,” a social media post on a Kawaii Boba House employee Instagram page read. “We had no clue we would lose our jobs, so we had no way to prepare to find new ones.”
With over 30 people left jobless, the former employees have come together to create a GoFundMe that would split the money raised among each other to help pay for their bills until they’re able to find another job. The GoFundMe raised over $2,400 by Tuesday morning.
The Boba House is also known for showcasing local artists on their walls, but some artists allege that they have been unable to get back their artwork since the sudden closure.
One North Little Rock artist alleged via social media that she has been trying to get her artwork back that is still hanging on the wall inside the empty restaurant, but due to the locked doors, has been unsuccessful.
According to media partner KATV, several former employees of Boba chain are seeking legal action.
The Log Cabin Democrat reached out to owner Paul Grass for comment but did not here anything back as of press time Tuesday.
Media partner KATV contributed to this report.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
