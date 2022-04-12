There is still time for Arkansans to register for the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup in Arkansas, an annual spring beautification initiative hosted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful (KAB). Now through May 31, Arkansans are encouraged to register a cleanup or get involved with an event near them.
Kicking off on March 1, hundreds of Arkansans have participated in the nation’s largest community improvement effort to clean up and beautify their communities through a multitude of cleanup events. Currently, 59 out of the 75 counties in the state have registered a cleanup as part of KAB’s “Go Clean Challenge” where individuals in each county are challenged to register at least one cleanup during the campaign.
“Our Great American Cleanup event is in full swing and we want to encourage every Arkansans to take responsibility for their communities and get involved,” said Robyn Taylor, volunteer program manager at KAB. “We still have a long way to go before we hit our goal of all 75 counties participating. However, it’s not a goal we can do alone, and we need the help of every Arkansan to get involved in a cleanup today.”
Those interested in participating in the Great American Cleanup can sign up to organize a local cleanup at https://bit.ly/KABSignUps. Cleanup organizers can use KAB’s free, print-ready promotional items to help recruit volunteers and learn how to organize a cleanup. Resources are available at http://bit.ly/KABClean. Volunteers can find local cleanups on the calendar of events at https://bit.ly/KABEvnts.
Littering is illegal in Arkansas, punishable by a fine and community service. It costs the State of Arkansas approximately $5 million annually to pick up litter from roadsides. Beautification efforts like the Great American Cleanup help reduce the impact of littering across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.