The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) announced that the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup in Arkansas has kicked off for the 2022 spring season. During the country’s largest cleanup initiative, Arkansans are encouraged to host a cleanup in their community or volunteer during an event near them.
KAB is Arkansas’s largest organization completely dedicated to statewide beautification efforts and litter prevention. Every year, KAB organizes the Great American Cleanup in Arkansas that begins on March 1 and continues through May 31.
“The spring is a special time of year for Arkansans as we prepare to spend more time enjoying the warmer weather and the great natural resources our state has to offer,” said Robyn Taylor, volunteer program manager. “That is why statewide beautification efforts like this, along with litter prevention, are vital. That’s why we want to encourage every Arkansan to get involved in a cleanup near them and help do their part in keeping Arkansas beautiful.”
Communities and groups are invited to sign up to organize a local cleanup this year at https://bit.ly/KABSignUps. Cleanup organizers can use KAB’s free, print-ready promotional items to help recruit volunteers and learn how to organize a cleanup. Resources are available at http://bit.ly/KABClean. Volunteers can find local cleanups on the calendar of events at https://bit.ly/KABEvnts.
In 2021, over 13,000 volunteers during KAB’s two annual cleanup events were able to remove 386 tons of litter and 756 tons of bulky waste across 65 counties, including 4,317 miles of roadside, 285 miles of waterway and shorelines and 10,585 acres of parks and public areas. Volunteers also collected 5,958 tires and recycled 927 tons of materials while planting more than 3 million trees, shrubs and flowers.
